  • "You can't milk those": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1118 (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)

"You can't milk those": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1118 (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:50 GMT
Star Guardian Ekko in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Star Guardian Ekko in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 29, 2025, are now available. The puzzles presented today focus on champions from League of Legends. To effectively resolve these challenges, participants must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1118th edition of LoLdle is:

"You can’t milk those."

Sylas, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1118th edition (July 29, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 29, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Sylas
  • Quote: Alistar
  • Ability: Maokai; Bonus: R(Nature’s Grasp)
  • Emoji: Amumu
  • Splash Art: Ekko; Bonus: Star Guardian Ekko

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 29, 2025, is Sylas. The hint for the Quote puzzle pertains to Alistar, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Maokai's R ability, referred to as "Nature's Grasp." The Emoji puzzle is related to Amumu, while the associated Splash Art features Ekko's Star Guardian skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
  • LoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle
  • LoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi
  • LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx
  • LoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, Pyke
  • LoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, Samira
  • LoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm Kench
  • LoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Kindred
  • LoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, Irelia
  • LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
The answers to the 1119th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 30, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

