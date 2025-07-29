"You can't milk those": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1118 (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 29, 2025, are now available. The puzzles presented today focus on champions from League of Legends. To effectively resolve these challenges, participants must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.The Quote puzzle in the 1118th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;You can’t milk those.&quot;Sylas, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1118th edition (July 29, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 29, 2025, are:Classic: SylasQuote: AlistarAbility: Maokai; Bonus: R(Nature’s Grasp)Emoji: AmumuSplash Art: Ekko; Bonus: Star Guardian EkkoThe solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 29, 2025, is Sylas. The hint for the Quote puzzle pertains to Alistar, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Maokai's R ability, referred to as &quot;Nature's Grasp.&quot; The Emoji puzzle is related to Amumu, while the associated Splash Art features Ekko's Star Guardian skin.Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed BetaPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredLoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaLoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethThe answers to the 1119th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 30, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results