Delta Force not working on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

Delta Force players on PS5 recently complained about the game not launching and crashing at startup. Given the hype for the return of this tactical shooter, encountering bugs can be demotivating. Though such glitches are to be expected in new games, there are a few tried-and-tested solutions that can get you up and running again.

Read on to learn more about the possible fixes and also the key reasons why Delta Force may not be working properly on PlayStation 5.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

Steps to get Delta Force running smoothly on PS5

1) Try a complete power reset

The best solution can often be the most straightforward one. Temporary bugs that can be causing Delta Force problems can be fixed by restarting the machine with a full power cycle. Press the [PS] button, select "Turn off PS5" from the power icon, rather than Rest Mode, to accomplish this. After the console has shut off, disconnect it from the power source for ten seconds.

2) Log out and log back in to PlayStation Network

Your PS5 user session can occasionally hit some bugs, making it impossible for games to launch. Signing out and signing back in can refresh your account connection. Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other and then tap "Sign Out." Sign back in and attempt to launch Delta Force again to check if the problem still occurs.

3) Clean up and rebuild your PS5 database

If system files are corrupted or out of order, some games will not load. PS5 database rebuilding can sort this out. Start by turning off your console completely. Next, press and hold down the Power button until you hear two beeps to access Safe Mode. Plug in your controller through USB and select "Rebuild Database." This will not delete your data but will scan for and remove underlying software problems causing issues.

4) Clear broken save files on PS5

Faulty save data is another culprit. From your PS5 home screen, navigate to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS5). Choose "Delete from Console Storage" and delete the Delta Force save files. If you have cloud storage, check and remove any faulty versions there as well before booting the game again.

5) Reinstall Delta Force

If none of these succeed, a clean reinstall may be required. Navigate to Settings > Storage > Console Storage > Games and Apps, locate Delta Force, and delete it. Then go back to your game library and reinstall it from scratch. This removes any faulty installation files and replaces them.

A simple reinstall can also fix your problems (Image via TiMi Studios)

Possible causes behind Delta Force not working on PS5

Several factors can make Delta Force not work on PlayStation 5:

Bugged game files – Installation interruptions or failed downloads can corrupt the game.

– Installation interruptions or failed downloads can corrupt the game. Software problems – Background processes, account issues, or older firmware can hinder performance.

– Background processes, account issues, or older firmware can hinder performance. Broken save files – Corrupt save files are usually responsible for crashes or infinite loading screens.

– Corrupt save files are usually responsible for crashes or infinite loading screens. Cache or memory glitches – Transient cache accumulation can cause game functionality issues.

– Transient cache accumulation can cause game functionality issues. Day-one optimization hiccups – Most new releases require day-one patches to refine compatibility with PlayStation 5.

These should assist you in getting back underway if you've found that Delta Force isn't working on the PlayStation 5. Most issues arise due to corrupted data or system issues, so updating your console and reinstalling the game when needed can get you back into the game in no time.

