How to get the M4A1-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force

The M4A1-Amiya legendary gun skin is the newest item from the Delta Force x Arknights collaboration. It is exclusive, and can be obtained through events during the Delta Force Season 5 Break. There are several different ways in which players from both Warfare and Operations game modes can acquire this new legendary weapon skin for free.
This article will go over the different ways to obtain the new M4A1-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force.
Acquiring the M4A1-Amiya collab appearance
In order to obtain the M4A1-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force, you need a total of 8000 LMD tickets; these are crucial in obtaining this M4A1 gun skin for free. There are a total of five different ways to earn LMD tickets.
Voice of the Ark rewards
To avail the M4A1-Amiya collab weapon skin in Delta Force, you can complete three daily missions that offer Event EXP. These further help progress a track filled with 1000 LMD tickets, that can then be used to reach the target of 8000 LMD tickets for the M4A1-Amiya legendary appearance.
Commission Platform
To acquire LMD tickets from the Commission Platform, follow these steps:
- Open the Commission Platform event menu.
- Open the Resource Acquisition section and locate Recruitment Permits.
- Head back out and now go to the Job Info section.
- In the Gold, Silver, and Bronze slots, recruit characters, which will take 30 minutes, 8 hours, and 20 hours, respectively.
- After a recruitment status opens up, choose character silhouettes to fill them up.
- Recruiting a particular character one time fills a small diamond for that character in the Gallery screen.
- After three such diamonds for that character are filled, you will be able to redeem the LMD tickets that correspond to that character in the Gallery. The same goes for lists with multiple characters in the Gallery.
Penguin Logistics Supplies
The Penguin Logistics Supplies offer rewards based on the playtime in Warfare or Survival time in Operation. Various rewards like Tactical Armament Vouchers, cosmetics, and LMD tickets can be earned by playing or surviving for a grand total of 700 minutes.
Rhodes Island Supplies (Warfare and Operations)
There are two kinds of Rhodes Island Supplies. Each one is specific to one of the two primary game modes. For Warfare, each map will spawn a special Rhodes Island Supply crate. Refilling ammunition (seven times in total) from these crates will reward LMD tickets that can be used to unlock the M4A1-Amiya collab appearance in Delta Force.
As for the Operations game mode, each map you play on will drop two Rhodes Island Special Supply Crates. These crates can be searched to obtain exclusive rewards like LMD tickets, Arknights OST, Originite Prime, and more. Looting a total of 48 Special Supply Crates will complete the Rhodes Island reward track for this game mode.
