Delta Force consoles pre-order pack: All rewards and how to get them

The Delta Force console release is set to arrive on August 19, 2025. This long-awaited title has been highly anticipated following Delta Force's success on PC and mobile platforms. This free-to-play shooter from TiMi Studio Group is now offering pre-order packs for both Xbox and PlayStation, which come with added bonuses.

This article goes over all the Delta Force console pre-order packs, the rewards, and how to obtain them.

Delta Force console: All pre-order packs

Delta Force will be free-to-play on all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox. However, the pre-order packs will require separate purchases from platform-specific stores. Let's look at the price and bonuses offered by these packs.

Delta Force console is set to launch on August 19, 2025 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force PlayStation pre-order pack

The PlayStation pre-order pack will cost $9.99 and offer the following items as rewards:

Delta Coin Premium Currency x750

Premium Currency x750 M249 - Immortal cosmetic x1

- Immortal cosmetic x1 Vityaz - Aerospace cosmetic x1

- Aerospace cosmetic x1 CAR-15 - Atlantis cosmetic x1

- Atlantis cosmetic x1 Premium Weapon EXP Token x2

Intermediate Weapon EXP Token x5

These items will be available after launching the game on August 19, 2025, as in-game mail. You can find the PS pre-order pack here.

Delta Force Xbox pre-order pack

The Xbox pre-order pack will cost $9.99 and offer the following items as rewards:

Delta Coin Premium Currency x750

Premium Currency x750 M249 - Immortal cosmetic x1

- Immortal cosmetic x1 Vityaz - Aerospace cosmetic x1

- Aerospace cosmetic x1 CAR-15 - Atlantis cosmetic x1

- Atlantis cosmetic x1 Premium Weapon EXP Token x2

Intermediate Weapon EXP Token x5

Similar to the PS pre-order bonuses, these items will be available after launching the game on August 19, 2025, as in-game mail. You can find the Xbox pre-order pack here.

Both pre-order packs will be limited to one purchase per account, per platform.

The console release will bring Delta Force Season Break to PlayStation and Xbox. All major game modes, such as Warfare, Operations, and Campaign, will be available along with the marketplace and store. Seasonal events and the new Delta Force x Arknights collaboration will also be available to console gamers.

