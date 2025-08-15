Delta Force x Arknights collab appearance for Toxik delayed, devs offer compensation

The Exusiai·Midnight Delivery skin in the Delta Force x Arknights collab is set to arrive in Season 5 Break. It brings an ultimate appearance for Toxik and is one of the few cosmetics planned for release with the Arknights collaboration. However, in a recent X post, Delta Force mentioned that Toxik's ultimate appearance trailer had a weapon showcase that did not align with the update announcement. Due to this, they issued an apology and offered compensation to players.

This article will go over the operator research delay for the Delta Force x Arknights collab ultimate appearance and all the items offered as compensation.

Delta Force x Arknights collab appearance is now delayed

Similar to all other ultimate appearance cosmetics in the game, the Delta Force x Arknights collaboration called Exusiai·Midnight Delivery was highlighted in a trailer. However, as many fans may have noticed, the trailer featured Toxik with the weapon Vector, while the collaboration announcement stated that it includes the weapon Vityaz.

Exusiai·Midnight Delivery (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This mismatch created confusion among the fan base, as Toxik is one of the few underrated fan-favorite operators. Due to the contradiction in the Exusiai·Midnight Delivery announcement and trailer, the DF team at TiMi Studio Group decided to delay this Delta Force x Arknights collab cosmetic.

Compensation for the delay

Initially, the Exusiai·Midnight Delivery ultimate appearance was set to run from August 15 to September 28. However, due to the ongoing delay, this date has been postponed until further notice from the Delta Force team.

Delta Force Game @DeltaForce_Game Dear Operators, Since we released Toxik's collab appearance trailer earlier today, we received feedback expressing confusion about the weapon appearance depicted, which contradicts what's mentioned in the update announcement. We apologize for the initial decision to feature

They apologized for the inconvenience and announced the following as free compensation for players:

Vityaz - Exusiai·Midnight Delivery

Elite Gear Ticket x1

Zero Dam Treasure Map Pack x1

Brakkesh Treasure Map Pack x1

2x Merit Card x1

Merit Protection Card x1

Premium Weapon EXP Token x5

As the date for the Console Launch of Delta Force draws near, fans are waiting in anticipation for new content that they will get to try. However, the latest delay in a popular upcoming cosmetic does manage to dampen the hype to a certain degree.

