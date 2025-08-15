Delta Force x Arknights collab appearance for Toxik delayed, devs offer compensation

The Exusiai·Midnight Delivery skin in the Delta Force x Arknights collab is set to arrive in Season 5 Break. It brings an ultimate appearance for Toxik and is one of the few cosmetics planned for release with the Arknights collaboration. However, in a recent X post, Delta Force mentioned that Toxik's ultimate appearance trailer had a weapon showcase that did not align with the update announcement. Due to this, they issued an apology and offered compensation to players.
This article will go over the operator research delay for the Delta Force x Arknights collab ultimate appearance and all the items offered as compensation.
Delta Force x Arknights collab appearance is now delayed
Similar to all other ultimate appearance cosmetics in the game, the Delta Force x Arknights collaboration called Exusiai·Midnight Delivery was highlighted in a trailer. However, as many fans may have noticed, the trailer featured Toxik with the weapon Vector, while the collaboration announcement stated that it includes the weapon Vityaz.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
This mismatch created confusion among the fan base, as Toxik is one of the few underrated fan-favorite operators. Due to the contradiction in the Exusiai·Midnight Delivery announcement and trailer, the DF team at TiMi Studio Group decided to delay this Delta Force x Arknights collab cosmetic.
Compensation for the delay
Initially, the Exusiai·Midnight Delivery ultimate appearance was set to run from August 15 to September 28. However, due to the ongoing delay, this date has been postponed until further notice from the Delta Force team.
They apologized for the inconvenience and announced the following as free compensation for players:
- Vityaz - Exusiai·Midnight Delivery
- Elite Gear Ticket x1
- Zero Dam Treasure Map Pack x1
- Brakkesh Treasure Map Pack x1
- 2x Merit Card x1
- Merit Protection Card x1
- Premium Weapon EXP Token x5
As the date for the Console Launch of Delta Force draws near, fans are waiting in anticipation for new content that they will get to try. However, the latest delay in a popular upcoming cosmetic does manage to dampen the hype to a certain degree.
For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:
- Delta Force x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to know
- Delta Force Season 5 Break file size on PC
- Delta Force console version confirmed with playtests starting soon
- Delta Force Break Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.