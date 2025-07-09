Delta Force Break Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?

The Delta Force Break Season Pass is here with brand-new cosmetics and an exciting new offer that has made it a tantalizing purchase option for new and returning players. In the fifth season of TiMi Studio Group's shooter, players can enjoy new maps for both of the primary game modes, all while taking the new assault class operator Tempest for a spin. This season pass is in collaboration with Arknights, and as a result, players will be able to acquire exclusive cosmetics related to this collaboration.
This article will list all the major rewards players can acquire from the Delta Force Break Season Pass.
All rewards in the Delta Force Break Season Pass
Here are all the major rewards that can be obtained from the premium edition of the Delta Force Break Season Pass:
- Stinger - Executor-Titleless Code appearance: This is a brand new Stinger operator cosmetic made in collaboration with Arknights. It can be obtained at tier 80 of the pass.
- 725 - Executor -Titleless Code: This is a brand new legendary weapon cosmetic available at tier 1.
- TurBricks - There will be 20 TurBricks in the Warfare/Operations specific premium pass and 24 in the deluxe pass.
- Armament Vouchers - Players can acquire a total of 40 armament vouchers, 32 in the game mode-specific premium pass.
- Delta Tickets - Deluxe Edition 720 Delta Coins, Mode Special Edition 520 Delta Coins.
- Weapon EXP Tokens.
- Season Safe Box (2x2/2x3).
Other weapon appearances include:
- SR-3M Compact Assault Rifle Wilderness Survival series
- PKM General Machine Gun Wilderness Survival series
- SVD Sniper Rifle Wilderness Survival series
- PSG-1 Marksman Rifle Flawless Finish series
- CI-19 Flawless Finish series
- MP7 Submachine Gun Flawless Finish series
Vehicle appearances include
- Jungle Hunter - M1A4 Battle Tank: This is the first-ever vehicle cosmetic of legendary rarity. It can be obtained at tier 70 of the pass.
- LAV-AA Cordon
- ATV Cordon
- Assault Helicopter Violet Flash
- Recon Helicopter Violet Flash
- Wheeled Tank Destroyer Violet Flash
- M1A4 Battle Tank Violet Flash
- GTQ-35 Tank Violet Flash
These are all of the notable items available as rewards in the Delta Force Break Season Pass. Please note that the Season pass exists in two versions:
- Deluxe Edition: Offers premium tier rewards for both Operations and Warfare (720 Delta Coins)
- Special Mode Edition: Offers premium tier rewards for the selected game mode for which it is purchased (520 Delta Coins)
Usually, the price of these season passes is as mentioned above. However, thanks to a new deal on all versions of the Delta Force Break Season Pass, players will be able to acquire the premium passes for a 30% discounted price.
- Special Mode Edition - 360 Delta Coins
- Deluxe Edition - 490 Delta Coins
Is it worth buying the Delta Force Break Season Pass?
The latest Break season pass in Delta Force not only offers exciting new legendary rarity cosmetics, but it also brings a brand new collaboration with Arknights to the table. Along with this, players can acquire Delta Tickets, TurBricks, Armament Vouchers, and so much more for quite a reasonable price.
Taking the 30% discounted price into account, the Delta Force Break Season Pass is definitely worth buying, be it the Special Mode edition or the Deluxe edition.
