Delta Force Season 5 Break file size on PC

Delta Force Season 5 Break is scheduled to go live on July 9, 2025, at 02:00 (UTC+0) on PC with no downtime. The timing and expected download size were recently shared by the developers. Since there’s no pre-load option, you can only download and install the update once it goes live.

Let's look at the update size for Delta Force Season 5 Break on PC.

Delta Force Season 5 Break: File size explored

You can download Delta Force on PC via Steam or through the game's official client. The Season 5 Break update will have different download sizes depending on the platform.

For the Delta Force client, the update is 32.7 GB, so make sure to have at least 40 GB of free space on your drive.

On Steam, the update is moderately larger, requiring 52.7 GB. It's recommended to have at least 65 GB of free space to ensure a smooth installation.

Steam: 52.7 GB

52.7 GB Delta Force client: 32.7 GB

If you encounter any issues after downloading and installing the update, it's recommended to close the game and relaunch it. This often resolves problems that arise after major updates.

Also, ensure your game client is up to date, as running an outdated version may lead to errors or crashes in-game.

Delta Force Season 5 Break release date and time across all regions

Season 5 Break will go live at different times for PC and mobile. However, they will be released simultaneously worldwide. Here are the official release dates and times for the update:

Time zones Date and time (PC) Date and time (Mobile) Pacific Standard Time (PDT) July 8, 2025, at 7 pm July 8, 2025, at 8 pm Mountain Standard Time (MDT) July 8, 2025, at 8 pm July 8, 2025, at 9 pm Central Standard Time (CDT) July 8, 2025, at 9 pm July 8, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EDT) July 8, 2025, at 10 pm July 8, 2025, at 11 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 9, 2025, at 2 am July 9, 2025, at 3 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 9, 2025, at 4 am July 9, 2025, at 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) July 9, 2025, at 5 am July 9, 2025, at 6 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 9, 2025, at 5 am July 9, 2025, at 6 am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 9, 2025, at 7:30 am July 9, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) July 9, 2025, at 10 am July 9, 2025, at 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST) July 9, 2025, at 11 am July 9, 2025, at 12 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 9, 2025, at 12 pm July 9, 2025, at 1 pm

