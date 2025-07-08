Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 8, 2025): When will servers come online?

Escape From Tarkov will undergo maintenance today, on July 8, 2025. Battlestate Games has announced a short downtime on their official X handle, and as expected, a technical update will be incorporated to improve the gameplay experience for players.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Escape from Tarkov downtime for July 8, 2025. Read below to know more.
When will servers come online after the Escape from Tarkov downtime?
In their latest post on X, Battlestate Games has indicated that the upcoming technical update will go live for all regions on July 8, 2025, at 8 AM BST / 3 AM ET/ 12:30 PM IST. Players can expect servers to go offline for at least three hours until the update is patched into the game. There are also chances of the update taking longer than expected due to unforeseen events, but generally, that is not the case.
If everything goes right as planned, servers should be back online for all regions by 11 AM BST/ 6 AM ET/ 3:30 PM IST.
Here's a detailed list of the server downtime dates and times for different regions of the globe:
