Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov: How to complete and rewards

Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov is a quest from Mechanic that is unlocked after completing the previous part. Unlike the first part, completing this one is significantly easier as you have to find the bloody broadcast location inside a store in the Streets of Tarkov. Since there are numerous stores on this map, you may be wondering where you must go to complete this task.

This guide provides the location of the store and the steps you must follow to complete Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov.

Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov task guide

The Sparja grocery store's location on Streets of Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games/Tarkov Wiki)

You must complete the following steps to complete Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov:

Find where the bloody broadcast place inside the grocery store is located on the Streets of Tarkov.

Survive and extract from a Streets of Tarkov raid with the “Survived” exit status.

To complete Broadcast Part 2 in Escape from Tarkov, follow the steps below:

The LexOs car dealership (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

Firstly, get all the appropriate gear you need and start a Streets of Tarkov raid. When you spawn, start heading towards the LexOs car dealership. Since navigating the Streets of Tarkov can be a little tricky, we recommend using third-party maps from the Tarkov Wiki.

Regardless of where you spawn, go towards the middle of the map, as the car dealership is near the center of Streets of Tarkov. When you are outside LexOs, walk west following Chekannaya Street. Right before the end, you should see the Sparja grocery store on your left.

The bloody broadcast location in the Sparja grocery store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

Go inside the store using the main entrance. Upon entering, you should see a camera with bloodstains behind a counter. When you go near it, the first quest objective will be completed and all you have to do is extract from the raid.

If you have the Crash Site extract, head towards Concordia and use the Interactive map for the exact location of the extraction point.

If you spawned near or inside Concordia, your extracts will be on the other part of Streets of Tarkov. Hence, the interactive/normal maps will help you out a lot if you are unfamiliar with the area.

Once you get out of the raid safely, the quest will be completed and you can acquire all of its rewards.

Rewards

Mechanic Reputation – +0.02

– +0.02 Experience – 7,400

– 7,400 Roubles – 44,000 (46,200 and 50,600 Roubles by unlocking Intel Center levels 2 and 3, respectively)

– 44,000 (46,200 and 50,600 Roubles by unlocking Intel Center levels 2 and 3, respectively) AUG A1 assault rifle – 1x

– 1x AUG 5.56x45mm 10-round magazine – 3x

– 3x M855A1 100-round ammo pack – 1x

