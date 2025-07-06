What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe

The Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe will go live for all regions with the upcoming 0.16.8.0 July patch update. Keeping a keen ear to the community's demands, the developers of Escape from Tarkov have been working hard to develop a more intense, high-octane, mode for the title.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed brief on what players can expect from the upcoming Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe. Read below to know more.

Everything we expect from Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe

Originally, the concept of a hardcore wipe was developed by popular EFT creators like Pestily, who self-imposed challenges that would make their gameplay loop much harder than it needed to be. Some of these challenges would include having wiped off your entire inventory before starting, no raiding, no scav runs, etc.

Ad

Trending

A number of people from the community took it upon themselves to follow these rules and enjoy their own forms of a hardcore wipe in Escape from Tarkov. Battlestate Games, after seeing such an overwhelming response to such an experience, has decided to make their very own official Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe.

Read more: Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0): All major changes, audio updates, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per their recent post on X, players can expect the following changes to be implemented for this game mode in EFT:

First and foremost, the Flea Market in the game will be disabled for the wipe. Beyond that, ammo crafts will be limited, and the chances of discovering high-rarity loot will be reduced.

Furthermore, secure containers in the game will be seeing some major changes. It will no longer allow players to store any form of ammunition, arms, or currency within it. Certain forms of medication will also be barred from being stored within this container. Beyond that, picking up from Pestily's rules, Trader interactions will be reduced, and players can expect much higher buying prices for items, and extremely deflated selling prices as well.

Ad

Check out: What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov July update?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last but not least, the chances of bosses spawning on maps will be 100%. You will have to fight against hardcore-level enemies during this period, and you need to be careful while doing so. The AI difficulty for wipes is going to be increased, making it tenfold harder to survive on the field.

Survival is key. Survival will be rewarded. If you manage to kill enemies but end up dying, you will barely progress. For you to successfully carry your progress forward, you have to eliminate enemies and stay alive while doing so.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov Hardcore wipe. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports & gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.