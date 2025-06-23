Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0): All major changes, audio updates, and more

A brand-new set of Escape from Tarkov patch notes has been released, and the latest update is targeted towards improving the general gameplay experience for players. Numerous quality-of-life updates have been incorporated to enhance the gameplay loop. Furthermore, a number of audio-visual bugs have also been patched with the latest update.

This article will explore the changes brought forth by the Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0). Read below to know more.

All changes made with Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0)

Changes:

Implemented changes to optimize the performance in various parts of Reserve.

Changed the in-game season to Summer.

Audio:

As part of this update, the audio engine systems and its individual subsystems have been significantly expanded to provide a more immersive Escape from Tarkov experience.

The current version has gone through several stages of testing; however, it is still not final, so you may encounter unexpected audio behavior in various situations.

This stage is necessary to collect feedback and do more tests on a diverse variety of players' hardware and software.

We are already preparing a set of fixes for the upcoming updates and your feedback and detailed issue reports will help us in refining and stabilizing the system for all players.

Readjusted the sound subsystem that checks for obstructions between the listener and the source:

Improved the sound processing between the listener and the source when the source was behind obstacles: uneven terrain, rocks, vehicles, crates, and other environmental elements;

Fixed several issues where various sounds were processed and muffled incorrectly;

Improved the sound penetration processing inside and outside interiors with walls of different thickness;

Improved the sound penetration processing between floors of buildings and on stairways;

Improved the occlusion of interactive windows and doors;

Reduced the loudness of bushes in first and third person;

Fixed the cause of the missing announcer warnings upon using the interactive buttons in The Lab;

Improved the sound occlusion on various locations to enhance the detail.

AI:

Improved the interaction of bots with doors;

PMC bots will now try to avoid areas where the location Bosses initially spawn and are less likely to engage in combat with them;

Fixed several issues where bots could walk down stairs or other uneven surfaces faster than usual;

Fixed the causes for bots appearing in the air or in the ground in Escape from Tarkov;

Fixed the specific situations in which bots would tilt their weapons upwards for no reason;

Fixed the issues in which Boss guards and PMC bots were friendly to each other;

Fixed several issues in which The Goons would appear on multiple locations at the same time in PvE.

QoL:

Added an item search window with the ability to find items in stash by category or by name;

Eyewear and masks with the flash protection stat now reduce the glare effects from light sources. Items with this stat have also been rebalanced;

Added the display of in-game raid time when pressing the [O] key by default;

Added the ability to automatically convert currency if not having enough when purchasing an item;

Added the highlighting of attachments that are available for purchase from traders on the weapon build screen;

Added the ability to pin the tasks at the top of the list on the task tab;

Added a warning when attempting to start a raid with a task item in the inventory;

Rebalanced the sensitivity and zooming ability of optical sights;

Improved the usability of specific optical and thermal sights;

Added nape protection for Redut series body armor (Redut-M, Redut-T5). The cost of these armors has been adjusted;

Transition to another location will now count for all tasks with an objective to survive and extract;

Rebalanced the operation of the RShG-2 rocket launcher.

That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0). For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

