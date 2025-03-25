Escape From Tarkov player achieves max level Traders that seemed impossible before

Several months have passed since the Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.16 dropped. Recently, a content creator and Twitch Streamer @ThatFriendlyGuy achieved a massive feat in this extraction shooter title. The streamer upgraded all of the Traders to the maximum level without securing a single kill.

Read on to learn more about how @ThatFriendlyGuy achieved this massive feat in Escape from Tarkov.

Escape from Tarkov streamer “ThatFriendlyGuy” upgrades all Traders to the maximum level without getting a single kill

As mentioned, the Twitch streamer and content creator “ThatFriendlyGuy” recently achieved a massive feat by upgrading all of the title’s Traders to the max level without killing a single AI agent or player. This feat has fascinated the streamer’s followers and a sizeable part of the Escape from Tarkov community.

This feat seemed impossible in the beginning as players can only level up the Traders by completing various quests. However, there are numerous tasks in this extraction shooter title that require players to secure eliminations throughout the Tarkov territory. Hence, players must skip all the missions that direct them to get kills.

As showcased in the video posted on X by the streamer, they did just that. From all the Traders, the streamer, ThatFriendlyGuy, completed the quests that required them to collect/turn in an item, go to a specific location, mark a specific place, and more. As for Peacekeeper, they only completed daily and weekly missions to level his Trader level up.

Besides all the Escape from Tarkov Traders, ThatFriendlyGuy also leveled up the Arena Trader “Ref” to the maximum level. They also showcased their Arena profile, which has zero kills. Like the normal game, Arena also has quests that can be completed just by completing several matches and more.

Those who have spent a significant duration of time playing this title know how hard it is to level up all Traders without completing quests, let alone skipping the ones that require players to secure kills.

