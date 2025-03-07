A complete guide: How to finish Possessor mission in Escape From Tarkov

The Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov is a quest that was introduced with patch 0.15. Unlike most tasks implemented in this update, this one is quite easy to complete, as you just need to go to Factory (the smallest map in EFT) to acquire the quest item. However, finding the exact location of the quest item — a Logbook — may trouble you, as the mission description doesn't clarify it enough.

Ad

In this article, we discuss the unlocking requirement, key objectives, quest item location, and rewards of the Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov.

Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov: Key objectives

The Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov has two key objectives:

Find and acquire the Logbook from the helicopter on Factory

Hand the Logbook over to Prapor after extracting from the raid

The helicopter's location on Factory (Image via Map Genie/Battlestate Games)

Like most missions in Escape from Tarkov, you will be able to complete and acquire this task’s rewards upon finishing the abovementioned objectives.

Ad

Trending

How to unlock Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov

Unlocking this mission in Escape from Tarkov is fairly easy — you just have to complete Postman Pat Part 1, and Possessor will be added to Prapor’s task list.

As Postman Pat Part 1 is level-locked, you need to upgrade your PMC to Level 10. Hence, you just need to reach the aforementioned level to unlock Possessor.

Ad

Also read: Best Escape from Tarkov graphics settings for maximum FPS

How to complete Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov

To complete Possessor, you can follow the below-mentioned steps:

The sky bridge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

Since you just have to acquire the Logbook from the helicopter in Factory, equip all the gear you need on your PMC. Then, make sure you are queuing an online raid on the map.

After spawning in, head towards the Gate 3 extraction point. If you are not well-versed/unfamiliar with this map, you can use various third-party maps from either the Tarkov Wiki or Map Genie. When you have the map open, head toward the office area in the western part of Factory.

At the office area, go up the stairs on either side of the building. Then, climb onto the sky bridge and walk towards the east. After walking for a bit, you will see a white container beside a wall.

Ad

The Logbook under the seat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

Stand next to the container and look to your right, where you can see the helicopter. Use the rafters to go near the vehicle and look inside its cockpit. Under the left seat, you’ll see the Logbook. Acquire it by pressing your interact key.

After you obtain the book, the first quest objective will be completed. Now, you can just extract from the map using any of the extraction points. The nearest one will be Med Gate Tent, but you’ll need the Factory Emergency Exit Key to unlock it. Besides that, you can go to Gate 3, as it always stays open.

but you’ll need the to unlock it. Besides that, you can go to as it always stays open. Once you extract, hand over the Logbook to Prapor to finish the Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov.

Ad

Also read: Escape from Tarkov weapons tier list (February 2025)

Rewards for completing Possessor mission in Escape from Tarkov

Completing Possessor in Escape from Tarkov will net you the following rewards:

Rewards of Possessor in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

Experience: 7,300

7,300 Prapor Reputation: +0.02

+0.02 Roubles: 49,000 (51,540 and 56,350 Roubles by unlocking Intelligence Center levels 2 and 3, respectively)

49,000 (51,540 and 56,350 Roubles by unlocking Intelligence Center levels 2 and 3, respectively) Metal fuel tank: 1x

Ad

Check out Sportskeeda's Esports section for more related news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.