A complete guide: How to finish The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape From Tarkov

The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov is a quest from Peacekeeper. To complete this task, you have to load into Shoreline, the biggest map in this extraction shooter title, and find a dead body. Since this map is quite big and the quest description doesn’t describe where you have to go to complete the mission, you might wander aimlessly and waste time.

Ad

This article discusses the quest objectives, location, and how you can complete The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov.

The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov: Key objectives

There are two key objectives that you need to complete for The Cult Part 1 in Escape from Tarkov. These two objectives are:

Find where the missing informant is located on Shoreline.

Survive and extract from a Shoreline raid with the “Survived” Exit status.

Ad

Trending

The shack location where you can find the missing informant's body (Image via Map Genie || Battlestate Games)

Once you complete the two abovementioned objectives, the quest will be marked as Completed and you will be able to access its rewards.

Ad

Also read: Best Escape from Tarkov graphics settings for maximum FPS

How to unlock The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov

You need to complete two requirements to unlock the Cult Part 1 in Escape from Tarkov. First, you have to be at least Level 13, which is fairly easy to achieve. Then, you must finish a task from Peacekeeper named Humanitarian Supplies. Right after completing the quest, you will be able to access The Cult Part 1.

Ad

How to complete The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov

To complete The Cult Part 1, you must follow the below-mentioned steps:

First, queue for a Shoreline raid with all the gear you need. Since you don’t need to mark anything, you don’t have to bring an MS2000 Marker or any special items.

The shack you need to go in to find the infomant's body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

When you load into the map, check which part you spawned in. If you spawn on the western part of the map, you don’t have to walk far. However, if you end up spawning on the eastern part, you have to travel all the way to the Abandoned Village/Swamp area on the western part of Shoreline.

Since the map is quite big, we recommend using a third-party interactive map from Map Genie or the Tarkov Wiki, as both feature helpful and easy-to-use maps.

After reaching the Abandoned Village, go to its south-eastern part, where you can see a small shack on a little hill. The building is easy to distinguish as you can see a finishing net hanging in front of the entrance.

Ad

The informant's dead body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

Once you are there, go inside the shack where you can see the missing informant’s dead body. Walk near the body to complete the first mission objective. Now, head towards the nearest extract, “ Path to Lighthouse ” located in the north-western part of Shoreline.

” located in the north-western part of Shoreline. After you come back to the main menu, the second mission objective will automatically be completed if you have the “Survived” exit status. It can be achieved by staying in a raid for seven minutes.

Ad

Also read: Escape from Tarkov weapons tier list (February 2025)

Rewards for completing The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov

When you complete The Cult Part 1 mission in Escape from Tarkov, Peacekeeper will bestow you the following rewards:

Objectives and rewards of The Cult Part 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

Peacekeeper Reputation – +0.02

Experience – 6,200

Dollars – 700 (735 and 805 Dollars by unlocking Intelligence Center levels 2 and 3, respectively)

Golden neck chain – 3x

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section for more related news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.