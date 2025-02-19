Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov: How to complete and rewards

Amongst the new quests implemented with Patch 0.16, Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov is quite easy to complete. While some missions require you to visit various locations and collect several items, you just need to extract from one of the maps — Customs — through a specific point to complete this quest.

This article discusses where you must go and how to activate the specified extraction point to complete Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov.

Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov task guide

To complete Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov, you have to complete a single objective:

Extract from Customs using the Railroad Passage extraction point with the “Survived” status.

Railroad Passage extract (Image via Battlestate Games/Map Genie)

The following section details the steps you must follow to extract from Customs through the specified extraction point:

Before you start a Customs raid, make sure you have a Green Flare in your character’s rig or backpack. We recommend putting the flare in your rig as you have to fire it before extracting from the Railroad Passage extract (you cannot bind the flare to your hotbar when it is in your backpack).

Once you have the flare, start queuing for a raid on the Customs map. After loading in, loot around the map to pass some time. Once 10 minutes have passed, head to the Fortress/Stronghold area. The building is located right in the center of the map and can easily be located as Customs is not a big area. If you are not familiar with Customs and its layout, we recommend using a third-party map from Tarkov Wiki or Map Genie. Both sites feature an interactive map that you can use to navigate around various maps in Escape from Tarkov.

The area from where you have to shoot the Green Flare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Battlestate Games)

After reaching Stronghold, you will be able to see a couple of train tracks on the northern side of the area. Move towards the tracks and start walking to the right until you reach the border of Customs.

Once you follow the train tracks to the edge of the map, a “Signal Flare Area” prompt will pop up. This is when you should shoot your Green Flare into the sky. With that done, run straight ahead, following the same tracks until the extraction timer shows up.

Once you successfully extract, Belka and Strelka in Escape from Tarkov will be completed and you can acquire all of its rewards.

Rewards

Prapor Reputation: +0.01

+0.01 Experience: 8,200

8,200 Roubles: 44,000 (46,200 and 50,600 Roubles with Intelligence Center level Two and Three, respectively)

44,000 (46,200 and 50,600 Roubles with Intelligence Center level Two and Three, respectively) RGD-5 hand grenade: 5x

