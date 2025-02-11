Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov: How to complete and rewards

Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov is a new quest introduced with Patch 0.16’s release. It can be acquired from the BTR Driver by talking with the NPC after completing Shipping Delay Part 2. To finish it, you must load into a map that spawns the vehicle, such as Woods and Streets of Tarkov.

This article lists the steps you must follow to complete Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov.

Steps you should follow to complete Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov

You must finish only one objective to complete Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov:

Find the spare BTR wheels on Reserve and mark it using an MS2000 Marker

The BTR wheels location (Image via Battlestate Games/Tarkov Wiki)

Here are the steps you must follow to complete Hot Wheels:

While prepping for a Reserve raid, purchase an MS2000 Marker. The easiest way to get one is to search for the item in the flea market. Once you buy one, put it in your character’ special slot and queue for a raid in the map.

After spawning, head to the White Knight building in the western part of the map. If you are unfamiliar with Reserve, we recommend keeping a third-party map open on your second monitor. When you are near the aforementioned building, keep an eye out for the map’s boss, Glukhar, as he can spawn near the constructed space you have to go.

The BTR wheels on Reserve (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Battlestate Games)

Beside White Knight, there is a garage you can go into. In the middle part of the space, you will see a pile of BTR wheels near a broken wall. Use the MS2000 Marker you brought to mark the wheels and complete the objective.

Now, to finish this quest, you have to go to Woods or Streets of Tarkov and talk to the BTR driver to turn the quest in. We recommend going to the former map as Reserve features a transit to Woods.

Rewards

When you complete Hot Wheels in Escape from Tarkov, you can get your hands on the following rewards:

BTR driver Reputation – +0.03

Experience – 24,300

Roubles – 116,000 (121,800 and 133,400 with Intelligence Center levels two and three, respectively)

Military Power Filter – 1x

