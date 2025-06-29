What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov July update?

The Escape from Tarkov July update, Patch 0.16.8.0, is soon going live, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know what they can expect from the upcoming release notes. The recent 0.16.7.0 update was a massive hit among the community, and judging from the update roadmap that Battlestate Games has shared on their social media platform, the future patches will definitely revolutionize the game.
This article will explore the upcoming Escape from Tarkov July update and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more.
All expected changes coming in Escape from Tarkov July update (Patch 0.16.8.0)
Hardcore mode
First and foremost, the upcoming Escape from Tarkov July update will officially introduce a 'Hardcore' mode into the game. Previously, players have been playing their own version of 'hardcore' in EFT, and these have mostly revolved around making the game more difficult by self-imposing some rules. We have seen numerous players from the community, and even several content creators opt for an unofficial hardcore mode during their runs.
Battlestate Games has been keeping a keen ear to the community's requests, and all this while, a 'Hardcore' mode has been in development, mostly centered around Pestily's ground rules.
The introduction of this mode will be a breath of fresh air for the more veteran players, who want a more challenging experience when they queue for runs in EFT.
Prestige Levels
Prestige Levels in EFT incorporates a system where players can reset their progress after they have reached a certain threshold in the game. Currently, players must reach PMC Level 55 and, beyond that, fulfill certain other criteria before they reset their Prestige Levels.
Now, with the latest EFT July update, a new set of Prestige Levels will be coming to the game. This will incentivize players to grind further and fast-track their progress to scale through these levels.
PMC customization and bug fixes
While there is no official news regarding the changes that are coming to the PMC, players can expect a higher degree of customization and control over it. Furthermore, the Escape from Tarkov July update will also incorporate numerous bug fixes to help improve the gameplay experience of players.
That's everything that you need to know about the EFT July update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
