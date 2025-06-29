What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov July update?

The Escape from Tarkov July update, Patch 0.16.8.0, is soon going live, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know what they can expect from the upcoming release notes. The recent 0.16.7.0 update was a massive hit among the community, and judging from the update roadmap that Battlestate Games has shared on their social media platform, the future patches will definitely revolutionize the game.

Ad

This article will explore the upcoming Escape from Tarkov July update and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in Escape from Tarkov July update (Patch 0.16.8.0)

Hardcore mode

First and foremost, the upcoming Escape from Tarkov July update will officially introduce a 'Hardcore' mode into the game. Previously, players have been playing their own version of 'hardcore' in EFT, and these have mostly revolved around making the game more difficult by self-imposing some rules. We have seen numerous players from the community, and even several content creators opt for an unofficial hardcore mode during their runs.

Ad

Trending

Battlestate Games has been keeping a keen ear to the community's requests, and all this while, a 'Hardcore' mode has been in development, mostly centered around Pestily's ground rules.

The introduction of this mode will be a breath of fresh air for the more veteran players, who want a more challenging experience when they queue for runs in EFT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Escape from Tarkov patch notes (0.16.7.0): All major changes, audio updates, and more

Prestige Levels

Prestige Levels in EFT incorporates a system where players can reset their progress after they have reached a certain threshold in the game. Currently, players must reach PMC Level 55 and, beyond that, fulfill certain other criteria before they reset their Prestige Levels.

Now, with the latest EFT July update, a new set of Prestige Levels will be coming to the game. This will incentivize players to grind further and fast-track their progress to scale through these levels.

Ad

PMC customization and bug fixes

While there is no official news regarding the changes that are coming to the PMC, players can expect a higher degree of customization and control over it. Furthermore, the Escape from Tarkov July update will also incorporate numerous bug fixes to help improve the gameplay experience of players.

That's everything that you need to know about the EFT July update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.