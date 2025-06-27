Delta Force Season 5 Break: Everything we know

Delta Force Season 5 Break is scheduled to go live on July 9, 2025. Official details about the new season have been revealed, confirming various additions, including new maps, a new Operator, and more. Most notably, a major announcement confirms that Delta Force is finally coming to consoles, with a console release date set for August 19, 2025.

This article will cover everything revealed so far about Delta Force Season 5 Break.

Delta Force Season 5 Break: New maps, new Operator, new weapons, and more

Delta Force Season 5 Break is shaping up to be an exciting update, packed with fresh content to keep gameplay engaging and fresh. With details now officially revealed, all that’s left to do is wait until July 9, 2025, to dive into the new season. Here's a breakdown of everything you can expect:

New Maps

The two main modes in Delta Force, Operations and Warfare, will each receive a brand-new map.

Tide Prison (New Operations Map)

As the name suggests, this map is set inside a high-tech prison controlled by Haavk, an international corporation that symbolizes global technological progress.

Players will infiltrate the facility disguised as prisoners, solving puzzles and collecting different types of gear to aid their mission. A unique addition to this map is underwater exploration, which will allow players to swim and dive, achieving new tactical opportunities.

Cyclone (New Warfare Map)

Cyclone is a large-scale map set on a tropical island hiding an ICBM missile site. Expect intense infantry and vehicle combat across its terrain. A standout feature of this map is its dynamic weather system, which will continuously affect gameplay. Players will need to adapt their strategies as the weather shifts, making every match more challenging.

New Operator: Tempest

Tempest will be available for free through the Battle Pass. Equipped with an exoskeletal device, this Operator boasts enhanced mobility. Tempest's loadout includes emergency evasion tools and a charged drill capable of disarming enemies, making them a perfect choice for aggressive, close-quarters combat.

New Weapons

A new assault rifle is confirmed, though its name hasn’t been revealed yet.

is confirmed, though its name hasn’t been revealed yet. A compound bow will also be added.

No other major weapon additions have been detailed so far.

New Vehicle

Jet skis are confirmed as part of the update. More vehicles might be part of the update, but nothing beyond jet skis has been officially announced.

Quality of Life Improvements

Two key features are being introduced to enhance responsiveness and gameplay:

Real-Time Command Hub

New Call-In Support to reduce respawn time

New Crossover: Arknights x Delta Force

A crossover event with Arknights is planned for later this summer. This collaboration will introduce Operators themed around Arknights, though an exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

That covers everything that you should know regarding the upcoming Delta Force Season 5 Break.

