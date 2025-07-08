Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Orisa build

Using the best Orisa build in Overwatch 2 Stadium will help you dominate your competition in the mode. Orisa is one of the strongest tank heroes in this first-person shooter, and you can pull off some insane feats when you curate her kit to fit your playstyle.
In this article, we explore the best Orisa build for Overwatch 2 Stadium.
A guide to crafting the best Orisa build for Overwatch 2 Stadium
We'll break down our best Orisa build for Overwatch 2 Stadium on a round-by-round basis. This guide should give you a clear understanding of which items to prioritize based on the round you’re currently playing.
In this build, our primary goal is to enhance Orisa's area-of-effect damage to make it ideal for players who thrive in the chaos of brawl combat.
Round 1
Powers
- Scorched Earth: When you overheat, apply burn to enemies within a 10-meter radius. This deals damage equal to 20% of your maximum life for five seconds.
Items
- Compensator: Increases weapon power by 5%
- Plasma Convertor: 10% weapon lifesteal
- Field Rations: While on the objective, you will restore 8 HP per second.
Round 2
Powers
No additional powers will be bought in this round.
Items
Alongside the items we added in the previous round, we will supplement our best Orisa build with:
- Solar Regenergy: After using an ability, armor equal to 3% of your max health will be restored.
- Electro Lights: 10% increased attack speed for the Augmented Fusion Driver. Recover from being overheated 50% faster.
Round 3
Powers
- Hot Rotate-O: Javelin Spin gains 35% cooldown reduction but now generates heat.
Items
Add another perk to your kit in this round.
- Martian Mender: 25 Health; 10% Cooldown Reduction; Restore 3% of your Life every second.
Round 4
Powers
No additional powers will be purchased in this round.
Items
In this round, we will replace the Compensator, Plasma Convertor, and Field Rations with the following items:
- Siphonic Spear: 25 Health. When you deal damage with Energy Javelin, heal 10% of your max life over five seconds.
- Nebula Conduit: 50 Health; 5% increased weapon power. Prevents 15% of incoming damage and converts it to damage over time for three seconds.
Round 5
Powers
- Factory Reset: While Fortify is active, both of Orisa's Javelin Spin and Energy Javelin gain an additional 25% cooldown reduction.
Items
In this round, finalize your item kit by adding:
- Ogundimu Reduction Field: Grants 50 Armor to Orisa. Furthermore, when you take damage, you gain 0.5% Damage Reduction for one second. This stacks 20 times.
Round 6
Powers
Retain the same powers; no additional purchase is required in this round.
Items
In this round, you can either keep Siphonic Spear or replace it with:
- Rustung Von Wilhelm: 15% increased Health, Armor, Shields. While below 30% Life, gain 10% Damage Reduction.
Round 7
Powers
You should buy your final power in this round. Once you unlock it, you're one step closer to having the best Orisa build for Overwatch 2 Stadium.
You have two options to choose from, namely:
- Restortify: While Fortify is active, heal for 5% of your max Life every second.
- Spynstem Update: Javelin Spin now deflects projectiles and grants 20% of damage dealt from deflecting as charge for your Ultimate Ability.
Depending on your playstyle, choose either of these powers for your kit.
Items
In this round, you can replace Solar Regenergy with:
- Efi's Theorem: Adds 20% ability lifesteal and further enhances Fortify duration by 50%.
Upon following our kit recommendations, you will have successfully crafted the best Orisa build for Overwatch 2 Stadium.
