Overwatch 2 Nerf collab teased: Everything we know

Blizzard Entertainment has recently teased a brand-new Overwatch 2 Nerf collaboration on their official social media platforms. Fans were quite surprised at the latest announcement, and the community is left wondering what they can possibly even expect from a collaboration between Nerf guns and OW2.
In this article, we will explore the upcoming Overwatch 2 Nerf collaboration and provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about it. Read below to know more.
Note: Parts of this article reflect the author's own opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything we know about the Overwatch 2 Nerf collab
Hasbro's Nerf guns and bullets have made an appearance across several Overwatch 2 maps. Fans were quite surprised to see the addition of Nerf darts in popular multiplayer maps, like Gibraltar, Nepal, Lijiang Tower, Ilios, Château Guillard, and Rialto.
This has brought forth a major question, i.e., what kind of collaboration event can fans expect from this new tie-up?
To answer that, in our opinion, the upcoming Overwatch 2 Nerf collab will potentially feature a range of collectible weapon cosmetics for numerous heroes. Similar to the 8-bit Battle Pass skins that have been introduced in OW2 Season 17, we expect Nerf guns with unique VFX and SFX to be incorporated into the kits of different heroes in the game.
Read more: Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration: Release date, and what to expect
The addition of Nerf guns into the game would be fantastic, and fans definitely have high hopes for Blizzard Entertainment. We speculate that the top candidates for the upcoming collaboration would definitely be the heroes who feature assault-rifle-like weaponry, such as Bastion, Soldier: 76, Sojourn, Tracer, Juno, and others. However, knowing Blizzard Entertainment, they will definitely bend a few rules to express their creativity and incorporate unique Nerf-based designs for other popular heroes, such as Genji, Hanzo, and so on.
Check out: D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock
All in all, the Overwatch 2 Nerf collab will definitely be a massive hit among the community. We will continue updating this article as soon as the latest news gets released across Blizzard's official channels.
For more related OW2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.