Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration: Release date, and what to expect

Blizzard Entertainment has officially revealed the brand-new Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration. In their latest trailer, the developers have showcased the latest collab, providing players a detailed look into the brand-new cosmetics and in-game items that will be featured with this event.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything that we know about the Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration. Read below to know more.

Release date for the Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration

The OW2 G.I. Joe collaboration will go live for all regions on July 1, 2025. Players can expect this update to have a synchronized launch across all platforms globally. This collaboration is merely going to be a store event, and players can expect a limited-time range of cosmetics going up for sale upon the debut of this event.

What can we expect from the Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration?

As stated above, the upcoming OW2 G.I. Joe collaboration is confirmed to be a store event. There will be no limited-time game modes or any other mini-events with regard to this collaboration. However, fans can expect a unique range of hero skins that are tailored to feature both the G.I. Joes and the Cobras.

Following the official reveal trailer, we've gathered that there will be five unique limited-time collab cosmetics. They are:

Genji as Sbake Eyes

Freja as Scarlett

Reaper as Cobra Commander

Widowmaker as Baroness

Doomfist as Destro

Fans are undoubtedly excited to witness this event, and we are sure that it's going to be a massive hit among the community. The G.I. Joe collaboration definitely sparks a trip down memory lane, and we believe it is one of the most fitting crossovers we have ever seen being introduced in Overwatch 2.

That said, we do believe that Blizzard Entertainment could've added a little more to this event, especially considering the fact that Soldier: 76 was pretty much ready to be cast as Duke from G.I. Joe.

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 G.I. Joe collaboration. The contents of this article will be updated when the official prices for these different crossover skins are released by Blizzard Entertainment.

