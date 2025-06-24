D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

The D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 has gone live with the debut of the Season 17 update, Power Up! It has been released alongside the highly anticipated Reaper Mythic weapon skin. OW2 Season 17 has a lot in store, and these two cosmetic additions are merely the tip of the iceberg.

This article explores everything we know about the D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2.

All variants of the D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

Like other Mythic rarity hero skins, D.Va's Mythic Horang Hero Skin features a total of four unique variants, all of which can be unlocked using Mythic Shards in the game. Each tier showcases a distinct blend of VFX and graphics, making it one of the most visually appealing and premium skins to have ever featured in the game.

That said, here are the different variants available for this cosmetic:

Level 1: Tiger armor and a hat with sleek, fierce white styling.

The Horang Hero Skin for D.Va honors the timeless tale of Sister Sun and Brother Moon.

The D.Va Mythic skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price of the D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

The Horang D.Va Mythic skin costs 80 Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2. Once unlocked, you can get the different upgradable levels and variants by spending 10 Mythic Prisms on each.

How to unlock

Currently, the only way to get the exclusive Mythic skin for D.Va is by purchasing it through the in-game shop.

As mentioned, you must spend Mythic Prisms to unlock the base variant and the subsequent levels. Here's a look at the pricing scheme for this in-game currency:

10 Mythic Prisms: $9.99

$9.99 25 (+5 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $24.99

$24.99 40 (+10 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $39.99

$39.99 75 (+25 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $74.99

That's all we currently know about the D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

