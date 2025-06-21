What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 17?

Overwatch 2 Season 17 is right around the corner, and fans are rightfully excited for the latest update. The game's newest season is queued for release on June 24, 2025. The previous seasonal update had absolutely blown the community away, and the addition and constant balance updates for OW2 Stadium have reaffirmed the fact that Blizzard is serious about holding Overwatch's title as one of the best hero shooters.

This article will explore the possible changes and additions coming with Overwatch 2 Season 17: Power Up!

All changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Here are some of the major changes coming with the debut of Overwatch 2 Season 17:

Stadium updates

New heroes added to Stadium in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

First and foremost, Stadium, one of the most successful game modes ever released in Overwatch 2, will be seeing the addition of new maps. Esperança and Samoa will be added to the current map pool of Stadium, and this will definitely stir up the meta in-game. Players will have to devise unique strategies and hero kits to help dominate these maps.

Furthermore, the latest update will see the addition of three new heroes to the game mode, namely, Sigma, Junkrat, and Zenyatta. They will undoubtedly shake up the hero meta, bringing forward unique team compositions and ability pair-ups.

Mythic skins

Two new Mythic-rarity cosmetics will go live as soon as the OW2 Season 17 update goes live. D.Va, one of the most popular dive tanks in the game, will receive her very first Mythic cosmetic.

D.Va mythic skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alongside her hero skin, Blizzard will drop an exclusive Mythic-rarity weapon skin for the popular damage hero, Reaper. Both these items will be available upon launch and will be purchasable using Mythic Prisms.

Map voting

The latest seasonal update for OW2 will feature the addition of map voting in the game. This feature will be implemented across both casual and competitive playlists. The developers have been listening to community feedback, and with the addition of map voting, we get access to a sphere of competitive integrity that was previously missing in the game.

Last but not least, players can, of course, expect the addition of a brand-new battle pass. Alongside it, hero balancing will be implemented for other core game modes and arcade game modes in Overwatch 2 Season 17.

That's everything you need to know about the changes coming with OW2 Season 17: Power up! For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

