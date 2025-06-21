Overwatch 2 Season 17: Release date and preload size (Battle.net)

Overwatch 2 Season 17 is right around the corner, and fans are rightfully excited for a brand-new seasonal update. Season 16 has been phenomenal for the game, and the introduction and regular updates for Stadium have proved to be quite a great venture from Blizzard Entertainment. Players have high hopes for the latest season, and rightfully so.

This article will explore the start time, preload size, and other related details about Overwatch 2 Season 17. Read below to know more.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 17 start?

Overwatch 2 Season 17 will go live for all regions on June 24, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. Unlike other titles, Overwatch 2 generally does not feature additional downtime. The game offers players a chance to preload the update content on certain platforms and launchers, such as PlayStation and Battle.net.

Here's a detailed look at the release dates and times for different regions of the world:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) June 24, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) June 24, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) June 24, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) June 24, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) June 24, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) June 24, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) June 24, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) June 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) June 24, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) June 25, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 25, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 25, 2025, at 6 am

Preload size for Overwatch 2 Season 17 (Battle.net)

As of now, the details regarding the preloadable content for OW2 Season 17 have only been disclosed for the Battle.net platform. The preload size for PC via Battle.net is 4.8 GB.

If you want to preload the update content, you can follow these steps:

Launch Battle.net and proceed to log in using your credentials. Go to your game library. Click on 'Overwatch 2' Scroll down to the launch prompt. Right under there, you will find a prompt for 'Download pre-release content'. Click on it.

Expand Tweet

Once you click on this prompt and successfully check all boxes, you will begin downloading the pre-release content for the title. Upon completion, the content will be stored within your computer and will be accessible as the update goes live for all regions on June 24, 2025.

As soon as the new season debuts, you will be able to directly launch the game and join the game's queue without any hindrance. If you have a chance to preload the update content, we believe that you should definitely do so.

That's everything that you need to know about the start date and preload information regarding OW2 Season 17: Powered Up!

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

