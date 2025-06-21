All potential hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17

The hero buffs and nerfs potentially coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17 are endless. The upcoming OW2 seasonal update is set to bring forth major changes to its newest core game mode, Stadium, and alongside it, a plethora of hero balance changes targeted towards improving the gameplay experience in 5v5, 6v6, and, of course, Stadium.

This article will explore the hero buffs and nerfs that could surface with the debut of Overwatch 2 Season 17. Read below to know more.

All expected hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Tanks

When it comes to tanks, D.Va might see a potential buff with the latest update. Time and time again, characters that receive a Mythic rarity skin are generally subjected to buffs, primarily to help secure some sales and improve their general pick rate in the game.

With a brand-new Mythic confirmed for this hero, we speculate she will soon be buffed with Overwatch 2 Season 17.

Junker Queen, Reinhardt, and even Sigma remain some of the least picked Tanks in the game. We speculate they will receive some minor buffs to help improve their pick rates and level the playing field.

Damage

Sojourn, Genji, Tracer, Sombra, and a few other heroes remain the dominant meta picks across most ranks in the game. In our opinion, Sojourn might need a small nerf to help balance her kit, but other than that, the damage segment seems pretty fairly balanced.

Furthermore, the upcoming season could buff Reaper's kit. With a Mythic weapon skin confirmed for him, we believe some quality-of-life changes will be incorporated for his weapon damage stats or abilities.

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 17?

Support

Balancing the Support class is arguably one of the toughest jobs in the game. Heroes like Ana and Zenyatta have been subject to the highest bans across all regions and platforms. However, that is primarily due to how their kit functions, and not because of how powerful they are.

That said, the developers should look into improving some aspects of these heroes' kits to help balance the support roster. With only a few heroes to choose from and lacking diversity, Blizzard Entertainment should look into releasing a unique support hero very soon.

That's everything to know about the potential hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author Jay Sarma



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

