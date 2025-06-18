Overwatch 2 Season 17 release date revealed

The latest trailer for the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 17 event is here, unveiling everything coming to the next chapter in Blizzard Entertainment's free-to-play hero shooter. Dubbed "Powered Up", Season 17 arrives on all platforms later this month with a plethora of new additions and updates to keep players coming back for more.

Read on to know everything about Season 17 Powered Up, including release date, features, and more.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 17 release?

As per the new season trailer, the Overwatch 2 Season 17 update arrives globally on June 24, 2025. It will be available on all platforms the game is on, namely PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. This season goes for an arcade video game theme, as seen with the new skins included in the Battle Pass, the in-game Shop, and via the free event rewards.

This includes new retro game-inspired cosmetics for Reinhardt, Zenyatta, Genji, Sombra, and more. On that note, players can purchase two new Mythic cosmetics when Overwatch 2 Season 17 begins. This includes the all-new Mythic Skin for the tank hero D.VA, boasting a white tiger-inspired design. The other is a new Mythic Weapon for the DPS hero Reaper with a scythe design.

This is on top of an all-new map named Aatlis for the Flashpoint game mode, alongside the arrival of renditions of the Esperanca and Samoa maps for the Stadium. Speaking of the latter, three new heroes will also join this arcade-style mode, namely Sigma, Junkrat, and Zenyatta.

Other minor additions include the ability to vote for a Map before starting a match in Quick play and Competitive, as well as the arrival of the Hacks & Hijinx limited-time 6v6 game mode. Fans should be able to pre-install the update for the new Season a few days before it goes live.

Read More: Overwatch 2 to introduce 7v7 game mode, as per leaks

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

