Overwatch 2 will reportedly introduce 7v7 game mode

New leaks from a source on X, @spottier_f4k3, indicate that Overwatch 2 might feature a 7v7 game mode in the near future. The leaker has sourced the information from data-mined game files, all of which indicate that 7v7 has been in development for a while and might be released as an experimental game mode soon.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Overwatch 2 7v7 game mode. Read below to know more.

Will Overwatch 2 release a 7v7 game mode?

While there's no official confirmation from the developers, the information mined by @spottier_f4k3 strongly indicates that 7v7 might potentially be coming to the game, that too, very soon. In the game files and the build they have accessed, the data miner has found options for an experimental 7v7 playable game mode in the custom game mode settings, indicating that the working format has been embedded into the game's system.

With the 6v6 game mode being a major hit in the community, we believe that it is quite healthy to see that the developers are potentially willing to push beyond the traditional FPS boundaries and experiment with a unique 14-player game mode. Considering the massive hero-pool that OW2 has garnered since its release, it will be quite interesting to see how this mode turns out to be, if and when it eventually surfaces within the title.

The community has often pondered a potential 7v7 game mode being in the mix, and we believe that with proper balancing being implemented, this game mode would surely be a success with the player base.

That's everything that you need to know about a potential 7v7 game mode in Overwatch 2.

