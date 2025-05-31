How to unlock Soldier: 76 Pride skin for free in Overwatch 2

Pride month is here, and with it, Blizzard Entertainment has a lot in store to celebrate this auspicious occasion in Overwatch 2. Starting from exclusive maps, game modes, and others, the developers have also introduced a brand-new Soldier: 76 Pride skin and emote that players can get absolutely for free in OW2.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can unlock Soldier: 76 Pride skin for free in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

How to get Soldier: 76 Pride skin for free in Overwatch 2

If you want to get your hands on Soldier: 76 Pride skin, it's going to be quite easy. The latest Pride skin for the popular damage hero is merely a login reward, and players can easily redeem it by signing into the game.

Here's how you can do it:

Open your preferred launcher, be it Steam, Battle.net, or the Xbox Store. If you're on a console, directly launch the game. Proceed to log in to the launcher with your credentials. Launch the OW2 program. Upon entering the game, enter your Battle.net credentials (depending on which platform you're using to play the game). Once done, you will automatically receive the Pride reward for free.

Upon following these steps, you will unlock the exclusive Soldier: 76 “Resilient” Pride skin in OW2. Alongside this cosmetic, you will also simultaneously unlock the rainbow smoke bomb emote, which will be exclusively limited to Soldier: 76's interaction wheel.

It must be noted that the ongoing Pride month promotion for this cosmetic will only be available as a login reward from May 30, 2025, till June 30, 2025. Players who want to unlock this skin must ensure that they log in during the aforementioned period to redeem the reward.

What else is coming with the Overwatch 2 Pride update

Similar to previous Pride-month event updates, the latest update brings back the fan-favorite rainbow-themed Midtown map back in the pool. It features celebratory elements, continuing the tradition of showing courage and solidarity for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

This map will be available across quick play, competitive, and arcade game modes, and furthermore, a standalone game-mode card for Midtown-Hybrid will also be accessible in the title's in-game menu.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the free Soldier:76 Pride skin in OW2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

