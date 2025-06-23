Overwatch 2 Season 17: All Battle Pass skins revealed so far

Overwatch 2 Season 17 is set to release on June 24, 2025, and fans are undoubtedly excited for a new seasonal update. The previous season of OW2 was hugely successful, and fans have had a hoot playing and experimenting in the title's newest core game mode, Stadium. Naturally, the community has high expectations from Blizzard Entertainment, and rightfully so.

This article will explore the Overwatch 2 Season 17 Battle Pass skins that have been revealed so far. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about the Overwatch 2 Season 17 Battle Pass

The upcoming OW2 Season 17 Battle Pass will feature an 8-bit theme. Similar to previously released passes, it will feature a total of 200 tiers, 100 of which will focus on in-game items and cosmetic rewards, and the other 100 will give players access to exclusive limited-time titles in the game.

That said, here are some of the in-game items and skins that you can expect from the upcoming Battle Pass:

Premium Segment

8-bit Reinhardt Legendary rarity skin

8-bit Genji Legendary rarity skin

8-bit Sombra Legendary rarity skin

Delinquent Cassidy skin

Professor Fawkes Junkrat skin

Sakura Ana skin

Legendary Loot Boxes x 2

500 Overwatch Credits

80 Mythic Prisms

Name Cards

Titles

Free Segment

Legendary Loot Box x1

600 Coins

1,500 Credits

8-bit Orisa Epic rarity skin

8-bit Zenyatta Epic rarity skin

Overwatch 2 Season 17 Battle Pass skins (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The 8-bit theme is the ultimate highlight for this entire Battle Pass bundle, and if you're into this form of art style, we definitely urge you to get your hands on the Season 17 Pass. The OW2 Battle Pass serves as a fantastic investment for people who want to get their hands on premium-grade in-game cosmetics at a fraction of the price.

Furthermore, what makes it a fantastic purchase is that you get access to not only a selection of really well-designed hero skins but also up to three Legendary Loot Boxes, a total of 2000 Overwatch Credits, and 600 Coins. For merely 10 USD, this is honestly a great way to grow your cosmetic collection and in-game currency balance.

That's everything that you need to know about the OW2 Season 17 Battle Pass. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

