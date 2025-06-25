Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Junkrat build

Following the Season 17 launch, the Overwatch 2 Stadium game mode introduced a few new heroes, including the explosive damage hero, Junkrat. Alongside Sigma and Zenyatta, he is set to join the Stadium roster and create chaos with his bombs, concussion mines, and RIP-Tire.

In this article, we highlight a strong build players can utilize when brandishing this new damage dealer in the Overwatch 2 Stadium game mode.

Best Junkrat build for Overwatch 2 Stadium

Junkrat is a hero who excels at dishing out a lot of damage, primarily from his weapon. His abilities provide him with mobility and the option to knock opponents back. The build provided below will focus on his weapon damage, while making sure he receives cooldown reductions when played accurately. Use this code to directly import the build when playing Overwatch 2:

Junkrat Overwatch 2 Stadium build code: P6JAT

A Junkrat build in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Power selection

Bingo!: This power rewards players who are accurate with the Frag Launcher to get a reduction in ability cooldowns by 25% per Direct Hit without bounding. This enables them to get close to their opponents by expending abilities. These direct hits help get back the abilities almost instantly, especially when dealing with squishies.

This power rewards players who are accurate with the Frag Launcher to get a reduction in ability cooldowns by 25% per Direct Hit without bounding. This enables them to get close to their opponents by expending abilities. These direct hits help get back the abilities almost instantly, especially when dealing with squishies. Bango! : Players who are accurate with Junkrat will now be rewarded with the application of status effects. Direct Hits will Burn enemies for 20% additional damage over a total of two seconds. This allows one to further focus on using their cooldowns to close the distance and land direct hits.

: Players who are accurate with Junkrat will now be rewarded with the application of status effects. Direct Hits will Burn enemies for 20% additional damage over a total of two seconds. This allows one to further focus on using their cooldowns to close the distance and land direct hits. Rip Roll : Junkrat in Overwatch 2 Stadium gets a 20% decrease in Ultimate cost thanks to this power. Furthermore, this allows him to launch out of his RIP Tire, enabling him to not only deal a ton of damage but also relocate safely. This provides a respite, as players can keep Junkrat safe when controlling his RIP Tire.

: Junkrat in Overwatch 2 Stadium gets a 20% decrease in Ultimate cost thanks to this power. Furthermore, this allows him to launch out of his RIP Tire, enabling him to not only deal a ton of damage but also relocate safely. This provides a respite, as players can keep Junkrat safe when controlling his RIP Tire. Big Bang: If the Frag Launcher does not hit directly, the projectile size will increase by 33%, increasing the chances of damaging opponents. Since this build focuses on weapon damage, the power-up ensures that even non-direct hits are buffed in some sort of way.

Bingo and Bango powers reward direct hits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Recommended items

Icy Coolant : This item provides 10% added weapon power and grants 5% cooldown reduction. This goes well with the Bingo! power-up in this Junkrat build for Overwatch 2 Stadium.

: This item provides 10% added weapon power and grants 5% cooldown reduction. This goes well with the Bingo! power-up in this Junkrat build for Overwatch 2 Stadium. Talon Modification Module : This item grants 15% added weapon power to further boost the Frag launcher, which is Junkrat's primary source of damage.

: This item grants 15% added weapon power to further boost the Frag launcher, which is Junkrat's primary source of damage. Jamison's Jumpers : This crucial item provides a few different things. Firstly, it grants 10% added weapon power, 10% added ability power, and a 20% increase in the self-knockback distance from using his Concussion mines. This provides even more mobility to an already agile damage dealer.

: This crucial item provides a few different things. Firstly, it grants 10% added weapon power, 10% added ability power, and a 20% increase in the self-knockback distance from using his Concussion mines. This provides even more mobility to an already agile damage dealer. Zip Grease : This crucial item adds 25 additional health while granting 5% extra weapon power. Furthermore, it provides a quirk wherein detonation of Concussion Mines makes the next two shots from the Frag Launcher gain 200% projectile speed. This makes it easy for players to directly hit targets after using Junkrat's Concussion cooldowns.

: This crucial item adds 25 additional health while granting 5% extra weapon power. Furthermore, it provides a quirk wherein detonation of Concussion Mines makes the next two shots from the Frag Launcher gain 200% projectile speed. This makes it easy for players to directly hit targets after using Junkrat's Concussion cooldowns. Hardlight Accelerator : This item grants 10% added weapon power alongside 10% added cooldown reduction to this Junkrat build in Overwatch 2 Stadium. It also grants 5% added weapon power for three seconds when Junkrat uses an ability. This can stack up to three times.

: This item grants 10% added weapon power alongside 10% added cooldown reduction to this Junkrat build in Overwatch 2 Stadium. It also grants 5% added weapon power for three seconds when Junkrat uses an ability. This can stack up to three times. Eye of the Spider: This item provides a raw damage boost to the Frag Launcher by boosting weapon power by 25%. Additionally, enemies below 30% of their health bar get hit for 10% increased damage from Junkrat.

While this build can be outfitted with several other replaceable items, boosting weapon power is a good way to crank up Junkrat's damage output. When combined with the powers listed above, players are rewarded for landing direct hits, while bounding their shots makes the grenades more potent.

Experiment with other items that complement the Bingo Bango Junkrat build for Overwatch 2 Stadium and witness him create chaos on the battlefield while flying across the map, thanks to cooldown reductions.

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

