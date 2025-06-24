The Overwatch 2 Season 17 update is now live, with developers also having released the corresponding patch notes. The latest season has a lot to offer the player base. The additions include two new maps, Esperança and Samoa, for the Stadium game mode, as well as Sigma, Junkrat, and Zenyatta, three brand-new heroes.

Season 17 also brings tons of adjustments to several characters in the hero pool. All of these details have been mentioned in the Overwatch 2 Season 17 patch notes.

Patch note for Overwatch 2 Season 17

Overwatch 2 Season 17 - Powered Up!

Stadium, Overwatch 2's dynamic, round-based PvP mode, continues to evolve with smarter build tools, fresh Heroes and maps, plus Competitive upgrades like Drives and a rank reset to push mastery to the next level. Over in Core modes, the fight expands with a new Flashpoint battleground and the debut of Map Voting, giving you the power to choose where the action unfolds.

Then, for the first time, both Mythics drop at launch—go wild in D.Va’s tiger spirit skin or wield Reaper’s twin terror weapons of chaos from day one. Plus, show off your style in new Overwatch Academy, 8-bit, and Sakura looks from the Battle Passes. All these and more are in store to get you Powered Up in Season 17!

Start Season 17 strong! Complete 17 Quick Play, Competitive, or Stadium matches from June 24–30 to score 4 Epic Loot Boxes and one guaranteed Legendary skin within. Supercharge the new season for a limited time!

New core gameplay map of Overwatch 2 Season 17 - Aatlis

Welcome to the hub of trade and artistry: Aatlis! This stunning new flashpoint map shows off the beauty and culture of Morocco. From a high-end resort to historical artisan guilds, Aatlis has it all. And when you're ready for your next destination, hitch a ride on Aatlis' high-tech hyperloop rail that can take you anywhere!

Hacks & Hijinx in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Get ready to adapt or get steamrolled! Hacks & Hijinx mode flips the script every round with rotating match modifiers that twist gameplay in wild, unpredictable ways. From low-gravity jumps to Ultimate charge-granting health packs, every match demands fresh strategies and quick thinking.

Hacked by 8-bit Sombra herself, who’s turned on the cheats and broken the rules for everybody, this limited-time 6v6 mode runs on Control maps only. So, embrace the chaos and remix your Overwatch 2 experience in 8-bit with Hacks & Hijinx.

Sombra has hacked Control maps in the Arcade! Try out game-changing modifiers in Hacks and Hijinx.

Each round changes the rules with wild effects like low gravity, Ultimate charge granting health packs, and more.

Available only on Control maps for maximum mayhem and room to maneuver.

Remix your matches in Hacks & Hijinx mode from July 15 - 28!

Match Modifiers in Hacks and Hijinx

Mini Maxing - All heroes are 50% smaller. Health reduced by 30%.

Lie Low – Heroes become invisible while crouching. However, their invisiblity can still be detected at a short distance. The hero stops being invisible when they have received damage or attacks.

Fired Up – On Fire heroes have decreased cooldowns and deal more damage or healing, but are also visible by everyone.

Charge Pack – Health packs also grant ultimate charge.

Power Punch – Quick melee attacks knock back enemies.

Vampiric Healing – Heroes don’t passively regenerate HP, but each hero has the Vampiric Passive.

Aerial Combat – Heroes deal and receive 50% more damage while in the air. Gravity decreased.

Back in action – Respawn time decreased. Does not apply during Overtime.

Berserkers – Heroes don’t passively regenerate HP. For each 10% of total HP lost, increases attack speed by 6% and reduces cooldowns by 6%.

Super Jump – Heroes jump 200% higher.

Motion Detection – Moving enemies within 25 meters are visitable through walls. Crouching enemies remain invisible.

Explosive – Heroes explode on death, dealing damage to all nearby heroes.

Hyper Speed – Movement speed is increased by 20% for all heroes.

Buff Hunt – Every minute, one random hero has increased HP, deals more damage, and generates ult charge faster. Eliminate the buffed hero to gain the buff.

Damage Pack – Health packs also increase damage dealt by 20% for 10 – 20 seconds or until death.

Fallen Comrade – Heroes drop of a globe on death that increases damage, armor, and movement speed when picked up by a teammate.

General Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Map Voting

Map voting is a new feature that gives players more agency over what map they would prefer to play on.

At the start of every Quick Play or Competitive Match, three randomly selected maps will appear, and each player will cast a single vote on the map they will want to play.

During the Map Voting phase, all text and voice channels to both teammates and opponents are disabled.

Votes for each map from all players are then displayed, and the game will then "roll" to see which vote is selected.

Maps with more votes are more likely to be selected, but maps with fewer votes can still be selected if the roll lands on one of the votes for the map with fewer votes.

If players vote overwhelmingly for a single map, that map is automatically selected.

After Map Voting in Competitive Play, the Hero Ban phase will begin.

Report Tool

A new report category called Emergency has now been added to the report tool and can be accessed in all areas where you can report a player, except for the quick-select report button in the Scoreboard.

You can then report instances of social communication that imply a threat of extreme harm to another person or a group of persons.

False reporting other players using these categories may result in actions issued on the reporting player's account. Please remember to abide by the Blizzard In-Game Code of Conduct, including when reporting other players.

Player Endorsements

Endorsement scoring has been updated to be more dynamic and to improve the accuracy of the system, with the goal of making Endorsement level feel more earned. Endorsement level should feel like a better measure of positivity, sportsmanship, and teamwork once the system has had some time to adjust to the new scoring.

The scoring system now considers a variety of circumstances when players endorse each other, such as giving a bonus score in situations players rarely endorse, like endorsing an enemy on a loss.

Players who never Endorse others will cause much less decay for their allies. We'd like players who want to ignore the system to also be ignored by the system.

These scoring updates may cause endorsement levels to be more volatile in the short term, so we'll be watching these changes carefully and tuning the dynamic scoring as needed.

Streamer Protect

Hide My Name now rotates to a different fake BattleTag after every match.

A new option in Streamer Protect advanced options will now block licensed music from playing in order to prevent the risk of copyright claims on players' personal social and streaming channels. When enabled, the default Overwatch 2 theme will now play in any lobby where music we flag is considered to be copyrighted by a third party.

Hero Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Damage role passive healing reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Base health regeneration timer increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Developer Comments: These changes are intended to broadly increase the impact of Damage-role heroes and slightly reduce the amount of healing sustain felt in moment-to-moment gameplay.

Tank

Junker Queen

Developer Comments: Commanding Shout has been updated to provide stronger team utility and improve its overall impact. The adjustments reward well-timed use by increasing survivability for both Junker Queen and her allies. The reduced duration for Junker Queen is a double-edged sword—she doesn’t have the speed boost for as long, but the cooldown rotation is quicker since the cooldown begins once the effect ends.

Commanding Shout - Ability 1

Junker Queen overhealth increased from 175 to 200.

Allied overhealth increased from 50 to 75.

Duration for self-reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Allied duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Mauga

Developer Comments: Berserker’s overhealth conversion has been reverted to restore some of Mauga’s durability to a more balanced state following previous changes.

Berserker - Passive

Overhealth conversion rate increased from 40% to 50%.

Ramattra

Developer Comments: Nanite Repair’s healing per second has been increased to enhance its consistency and overall effectiveness during the short duration of Ravenous Vortex.

Nanite Repair - Major Perk

Healing per second increased from 50 to 75.

Zarya

Developer Comments: Spotter and Graviton Crush receive targeted buffs to improve their effectiveness and ensure they remain viable choices alongside their counterpart perks.

Graviton Crush - Minor Perk

Damage dealt over time increased from 30% to 40% of maximum health.

Spotter - Major Perk

Movement speed increased from 15% to 25%.

Bastion

Developer Comments: Bastion’s survivability is impacted by the large size of his model despite his high health and armor pool. Reducing his model and hit volume size by 10% improves his ability to avoid damage and overall balance.

Model and hit volume size reduced by 10%.

Echo

Developer Comments: Reducing the spread of Echo’s Tri-Shot improves its effectiveness at range, making it a more consistent option for a highly mobile hero.

Tri-Shot - Primary Fire

Spread decreased from 1.4 to 1.1 degrees.

Pharah

Helix Shields - Minor Perk

Shield health regeneration triggers when landing direct hits with rockets.

Reaper

Developer Comments: Part of the reason heroes like Reaper and Tracer had their damage reduced in the past was due to the shift to the 5v5 format—solo tanking and less frequent peeling made flanking heroes more effective—along with their strong performance on certain maps and game modes like Push and Flashpoint. This is now less of a concern with the introduction of map voting and hero bans, which help limit overperformance, so we're restoring some of their damage potency.

Hellfire Shotguns - Primary Fire

Damage per pellet increased from 5.4 to 5.75 (108 to 115 per volley).

Soldier:76

Stim Pack - Major Perk

On PC platforms, Stim Pack default button changed from "Next Weapon" to "Equip Weapon 1."

Tracer

Developer Comments: Similar to Reaper, Tracer is getting back some of the damage she lost due to past format and map concerns. Looks like she's recalled back to stronger bullets—again.

Pulse Pistol - Primary Fire

Damage increased from 5.5 to 6.

Venture

Developer Comments: This change improves Venture’s damage output by increasing fire rate, enhancing weapon consistency without increasing the lethality of their combo.

Smart Excavator - Primary Fire

Recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.6 seconds.

Support

Lifeweaver

Developer Comments: Successfully cleansing a debuff now reduces Life Grip’s cooldown, improving the usefulness of Cleansing Grasp when timed well.

Cleansing Grasp - Minor Perk

Life Grip cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds if a debuff is cleansed.

Lucio

Developer Comments: Lúcio plays a unique role within the support lineup, offering strong mobility and team utility. However, his healing output has been lagging behind other supports, especially with the increase in hero health pools. This change makes his passive healing more impactful and better aligned with other support heroes.

Crossfade - Ability 1

Base healing increased from 16 to 20 health per second.

Moira

Developer Comments: We wanted to boost Moira’s overall healing output, as she doesn’t offer as much direct utility compared to other Support heroes, and we’re reducing some healing impact in this patch through the Damage role passive. We’re happy with the cadence of managing her healing resource and swapping to damage to restore it, so we opted to adjust the direct healing rather than the resource availability or a similar mechanic.

Biotic Grasp - Secondary Fire

Healing per second increased from 70 to 80.

Zenyatta

Developer Comments: Duality has struggled due to the number of conditions required for activation. Increasing the converted damage improves its effectiveness when those conditions are met.

Duality - Major Perk

Increased converted damage from 30% to 40%.

Stadium Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Competitive Ranks have been reset with everyone restarting at Rookie 1.

Players who reach Epic Rank for the first time in the Tank Role can still earn the Epic Elite Orisa skin.

Players who reach Epic Rank for the first time in the Damage Role can still earn the Epic Elite Genji skin.

Players who reach Epic Rank for the first time in the Support Role can still earn the Epic Elite Moira skin.

Players who reach All-Star Rank will earn the Legendary All-Star Mercy skin and the Legendary All-Star Juno skin.

Developer Comments: After our improvements to matchmaking in Season 16, we want to give more time for players to have a fair chance to climb to the All-Star rank and earn the All-Star Juno skin. Both the All-Star Juno skin and the All-Star Mercy skin will no longer be available to earn after the end of Season 17.

New Stadium Heroes

Sigma - Tank

Junkrat - Damage

Zenyatta - Support

New Stadium Maps

Esperança has been added as a new Push game mode map.

Samoa Volcano has been added as a new Control game mode map.

Introducing Stadium Builds

Use this new feature to create builds and save them to easily access later, from any Stadium game.

Stadium Armory has been updated to support additional example builds and offer quick access to your saved builds with a new tabbed view.

Access the new Stadium Forge from the Stadium Practice Range.

Save up to 10 builds per hero.

Access quick actions from the build list to order your builds, share, edit, duplicate or delete.

Name and describe your builds, to easily find them later.

You can share your custom builds with others by generating a share code. Share codes are good for up to a year.

You can copy Example Builds to your saved list and make modifications.

You can copy builds from any player in Stadium games, allowing you to review or edit them later in the Stadium forge.

You can copy builds from Stadium replays.

Save builds you have in-progress from any Stadium game.

Example Builds

New example builds have been added for all 21 heroes.

Example builds have been expanded from 9 items to 12.

Example builds now have Early, Late and Flex categories for items, giving players more insight into when to purchase.

Custom Games

Stadium is now supported in Custom Games.

Choose from a variety of options to customize your Stadium games.

Drives

Starting in Season 17, you can now earn progress toward Drives from Stadium games.

Third Person Camera Improvements

An all-new implementation of aim down sights has been added for Ana and Ashe

Nearby allies will now smoothly fade in and out when your camera collides with them

Ranked Updates

Reduced the size of Pro, All-Star and Legend ranked progression bands

Stadium Hero Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Tank

D.VA

Developer Comments: After a full season of play, it's clear that D.Va isn’t standing out as a top-tier tank pick in the current meta. While this update focuses on improving clarity and consistency, we’re keeping a close eye on her performance and have additional changes planned to help her hold her own against the fierce competition in Stadium.

Ad

Booster elimination also resets cooldown of boosters.

During boosters, quick melee now gains 50% attack speed (instead of 75% damage).

Dae-hyun's Detonator - Rare Ability Hero Item

Now shows danger warning sign to the enemy if the enemy is within the blast radius.

Decreased radius to 100% (down from 200%).

Nano Cola™ Nitrous - Epic Survival Hero Item

Increased health stat to 50 (up from 25).

Removed stat: health increase 5%.

JUNKER QUEEN

Developer Comments: Shout and Chop has proven to be a highly effective combo for Junker Queen, often giving her a bit too much reliability in close-range engagements. This change is a first step toward dialing back that effectiveness, while still preserving the aggressive playstyle that makes her so satisfying to play.

Let's Go Win - Power

Decreased cooldown reduction to 50% (down from 100%).

Cut 'Em, Gracie! - Power

Increased reduction on cooldown to 2s per enemy hit (up from 1s).

ORISA

Developer Comments: These 2 items have been underperforming, lacking the stat needed to be more impactful. This update addresses that by adding item stat to them.

Siphonic Spear - Rare Survival Hero Item.

Added stat: 25 Health.

Arcfinder - Rare Ability Hero Item.

Added stat: 5% Cooldown reduction.

REINHARDT

Developer Comments: We're shifting some power in the Fire Strike build to focus more on higher uptime of Fire Strike and Magma Strike's Trail of Lava, while pulling back from the high single target burst that Impact Burst enabled. We're also making some adjustments to Reinhardt's Barrier build to make it a more compelling option and have a smoother progression curve.

Impact Burst - Power

Now only damages other enemies around primary target.

Explosion damage increased to 30% of Fire Strike damage (Up from 15%).

Magma Strike - Power

Trail of lava now triggers on every second Fire Strike instead of every second Fire Strike cast within 2s.

Chimera's Maw - Epic Hero Ability Item

Rarity changed to Epic (from Rare).

Added 25% Fire Strike Projectile Speed.

Added "For each additional enemy Fire Strike damages beyond the initial target, reduce Fire Strike cooldown by 5%".

Rocket Strike - Epic Hero Ability Item

Removed.

Wilhelmwagen - Epic Hero Survival Item

Changed to Epic Survival Item (from Power).

Added 50 Armor.

11000 Cost.

Removed "you heal for 5% of the damage it mitigates".

Infusion Generator - Power

Changed to Power (from Epic Survival Item).

Barrier Field Health increase now only increases from Bonus Max Life.

Barrier Field Health scaling increased to 250% (up from 100%).

To Me, My Friends - Power

Increased healing based on Max Life to 5% (up from 4%).

SIGMA

Added to the Stadium Hero Roster

Zero Gravity - Power

When you use an ability, gain the ability to fly for 2.5s.

Hyperloop - Power

Hyperspheres direct hits reduce the cooldown of [Accretion] by 0.5s.

Trinisphere - Power

Your primary fire launches a third [Hypersphere] that deals 50% reduced damage.

Event Horizon - Power

Damage absorbed by Kinetic Grasp also restores Experimental Barrier's health. Excess is converted to Overhealth.

Symphonic Syzygy - Power

When Kinetic Grasp ends, for every 100 damage absorbed gain 10% Attack Speed for 4s, stacking up to 4 times.

Orbital Barrier - Power

Get a mini Experimental Barrier that orbits around you. It has 50% reduced health.

Philharmonic Fortitude - Power

Experimental Barrier has 25% increased Max Health. Barrier health regenerates constantly but 50% slower while deployed.

Mass Driver - Power

Accretion projectiles that pass through [Experimental Barrier] gain 300% increased projectile speed and deal 20% increased damage.

Singularity - Power

Accretion splash damage is increased by 25% and enemies are pulled towards its explosion.

Maestro - Power

50% Ultimate Cost Reduction

Gravitic Flux radius is reduced by 50%.

Apogee Alignment - Power

When you use an ability, create 2 Hyperspheres that orbit around you. Orbiting [Hyperspheres] deal 50% reduced damage.

Astrophysical - Power

Quick Melee causes enemies hit to levitate into the air for 1s. (10s CD)

Velocity Vector - Rare Weapon Hero Item

+10% Attack Speed

+15% Hypersphere Range

Cost: 4500

Maglev Multiplier - Rare Weapon Hero Item

10% Weapon Power

+5% Ability Power

Gravitic Flux levitates enemies for 20% longer. Enemies affected take 25% increased damage from Hyperspheres.

Cost: 5000

Synced Shielding - Rare Ability Hero Item

+25 Shields

While behind Experimental Barrier, gain +5% Weapon Power and Attack Speed.

While in front of Experimental Barrier, gain +5% Move Speed and Lifesteal.

Cost: 4500

Beam Splitter - Rare Survival Hero Item

+25 Shields

+5% Cooldown Reduction

While Kinetic Grasp is active, reduce incoming Beam damage by 50%.

Cost: 4000

Antimatter - Epic Weapon Hero Item

+15% Weapon Power

+35% Hyperspheres Explosion Radius

Cost: 10000

The Harness - Epic Ability Hero Item

+25% Ability Power

+50% Accretion Explosion Radius

Cost: 11000

De Kuiper's Thesis - Epic Survival Hero Item

+50 Shields

Experimental Barrier heals nearby allies for 3% of Sigma's life every 1s.

Cost: 11000

ZARYA

Energy - Passive

Each Barrier can only grant a maximum of 45 Energy regardless of Barrier Health.

Barrier Benefits - Power

Increased Overhealth based on remaining Barrier Health to 100% (Up from 50%).

Duration reduced to 2s (down from 3s).

Containment Shield - Power

Removed "Barrier heals 20 Life, increased by Energy".

Added "Barrier heals target for 5% of your Max Life every 1s".

Fission Field - Power

Added 25% reduced Maximum Energy gain.

Lifelift - Power

Bonus Max Life increase now only increases from Max Life added from Items.

Increased Barrier health scaling to 50% of your bonus Max Life from Items (up from 25%).

No Limits - Power

Maximum Energy decreased to 125 (Down from 150).

Volskaya Vortex - Power

Fixed an issue where the Vortex from Volskaya Vortex didn't grant Ultimate Charge.

Damage reduced to 80 (down from 100).

Bigger Beam - Epic Weapon Hero Item

Cost increased to 12000 (Up from 11000).

Superconductor - Epic Hero Ability Item

Removed increased Barrier Duration.

Added "After Particle Barrier is destroyed or expires, gain decaying Overhealth equal to 50% of damage mitigated during Particle Barrier".

Lynx's Datadrive - Epic Hero Ability Item

Removed "Using Projected Barrier on an ally refunds 20% of cooldown".

Added "Restore your Life equal to 30% of Damage Mitigated by Projected Barrier".

Damage

ASHE

Developer Comments: Silver Spurs has been underperforming and often lacked synergy with common builds. This update improves its utility and cohesion, making it a more rewarding option that better complements a variety of playstyles. B.O.B. Jr. has proven to be a strong utility option and great for locking down control points while catching enemies off-guard with early ultimate. However, its effectiveness at holding territory became a bit too reliable. We're adjusting its strength to bring it more in line with other options, while still retaining its strategic value.

B.O.B. Jr. - Power

Decreased duration to 10s (Down from 20s).

Reload Therapy - Power

No longer generates currency.

Silver Spurs - Rare Survival Hero Item

Increased duration to 5s (Up from 3s).

Now reloads 25% of max ammo on coach gun use.

CASSIDY

Developer Comments: Cassidy’s roll-into-Fan-the-Hammer playstyle was always intended as a close-range burst option, but in practice, it was punishing enemies from ranges where they had little chance to respond. This adjustment refocuses that combo toward close-quarters encounters, where its high-risk, high-reward nature can shine without creating frustration at a distance.

Fan the Hammer - Secondary Fire

Only in the Stadium mode, after 6th shot, weapon spread is increased.

Dead Man Walking - Power

Bonus ammo is now gained on critical final blow.

Added max cap of bonus ammo set to 4.

Just Roll With It - Power

Decreased damage reduction to 25% (Down from 50%), total damage reduction is now 75% during the combat roll.

FREJA

Developer Comments: Freja has been struggling in Stadium since her nerfs in the core game combined with the Stadium hotfix nerfs. We're increasing her cash gain to help her be more on par with other DPS in Stadium, and buffing Hunter's Mark to make it a more reliable option when behind. We're dialing back the visual noise of Lille Fælde to further reduce the frustration surrounding the power, while increasing the damage to make it a more viable option.

Increased cash income from damage and healing by 13.3%.

Lille Fælde - Power

Increased damage to 50% reduced damage (up from 60% reduced damage).

Added 25% reduced radius on Bola Shot fired by Lille Fælde.

VFX reduced to reduce visual noise of Bola Shot fired by Lille Fælde.

Updated tooltip to reflect earlier changes.

Hunter's Mark - Rare Survival Hero Item

Added 5% Weapon Power.

Bonus Cash on Eliminating a target with a Bounty of 750 or more increased to 350 (up from 250).

JUNKRAT

Added to the Stadium Hero Roster

2 Frag 2 Frurious - Power

Frag Launcher has a 25% chance to shoot an additional projectile that deals 66% reduced damage.

Big Bang - Power

When a Frag Launcher shot bounces, its projectile size increases by 33%.

Soot Shaker - Power

After detonating Concussion Mine, gain 15% increased Attack Speed for 1.5s and refunds 20% Max Ammo.

Bango! - Power

Frag Launcher Direct Hits without bouncing burn for 20% extra damage over 2s

Bingo! - Power

Frag Launcher Direct Hits without bouncing reduce cooldown of all abilities by 25%.

It's A(nother) Trap - Power

Gain 1 additional charge of Steel Trap.

Trap II, Esquire - Power

After Concussion Mine has landed for 0.5s, detonating it will spawn a mini Steel Trap that slows instead of immobilizing.

Slapnel - Power

Quick Melee explode for up to 100% Quick Melee damage, knocking you and nearby enemies back. (10s Cooldown)

Hop Boom - Power

After launching yourself with Concussion Mine, detonate a Concussion Mine wherever you land with 50% reduced effectiveness.

Rainin' Lead - Power

After launching yourself, drop 1 Total Mayhem bomb with 25% reduced damage every 0.4s while you are airborne.

Gachabomb - Power

20% Total Mayhem Explosion Radius Total Mayhem creates a random number of additional bombs.

Rip Roll - Power

20% Ultimate Cost Reduction

During your ultimate, enter your Rip Tire. Launch out when it is destroyed or triggered.

Springier Spring - Rare Weapon Hero Item

25 Health

+5% Attack Speed

+25% Frag Launcher Bounce Distance

Cost: 4500

Spiked Gloves - Rare Weapon Hero Item

25 Health

+5% Weapon Power

Deal 10% increased damage and 25% increased Quick Melee damage to enemies that are airborne.

Cost: 4500

Improvised Explosives - Rare Ability Hero Item

+10% Ability Lifesteal

+10% Starting Ultimate Charge

After detonating Rip Tire, trigger Total Mayhem in 0.5s.

Cost: 4000

Rat Pack - Rare Ability Hero Item

+5% Ability Power

+50% Steel Trap Health

Steel Trap refunds 33% cooldown when destroyed.

Cost: 4000

Thermal Traps - Rare Survival Hero Item

+25 Health

When Steel Trap triggers, reveal the target and gain 25% Move Speed and 10% Attack Speed for 3s.

Cost: 4000

Zip Grease - Epic Weapon Hero Item

+25 Health

+5% Weapon Power

After detonating Concussion Mine, your next 2 Frag Launcher shots gain 200% Projectile Speed and deal 10% increased damage to airborne enemies.

Cost: 10000

Charged Chompas - Epic Ability Hero Item

+50 Health

+10% Ability Power

Whenever Total Mayhem deals damage, gain 3% Ultimate Charge.

Cost: 10000

Fawkes' Funny Fuel™ - Epic Ability Hero Item

+10% Ability Power

+10% Ability Lifesteal

+15% Concussion Mine Explosion Radius

If Concussion Mine is 5m above the ground when detonated, increase its explosion radius by 25%.

Cost: 10000

Lithium Alloy - Epic Ability Hero Item

+25 Health

+50% Steel Trap Throw Distance

Triggering Steel Trap burns the enemy for 50 Ability Damage over 3s.

Cost: 10000

Jamison's Jumpers - Epic Survival Hero Item

+10% Weapon Power

+10% Ability Power

+20% Concussion Mine Self Knockback Distance

Cost: 10000

Refreshing Radiation - Epic Survival Hero Item

+10% Cooldown Reduction

+50% Concussion Mine Health

For each target detonated by Concussion Mine, gain Overhealth equal to 5% of Max Life for 3s.

Cost: 10000

MEI

Developer Comments: While Avalanche was doing its job, it often created confusion for enemies where many couldn’t clearly understand why they were being slowed or where the effect was coming from. We’re shifting the focus of the power to enhance Mei’s primary fire, giving her more burst potential and rewarding players who can cage the enemy within a mini-blizzard or a blizzard. This should make the power feel more intuitive and impactful for both Mei and her opponents.

Ad

Avalanche - Power

Removed.

Cold Blaster - Power

New Power added.

Endothermic Blaster's primary fire does 20% increased damage to enemies within Blizzard.

Permafrost - Power

Increases Mei's size by 15% when above 30% ability power.

Himalayan Hat - Epic Weapon Hero Item

Increased attack speed to 15% (up from 10%).

REAPER

Developer Comments: This update to Reaper is primarily looking at making Ability Power Reaper a bit more reliable in the early and mid rounds. We're reorganizing where some of the power of the build lies, as well as fixing a few interactions that were not quite working correctly. We'll be keeping a close eye on this build as it has high snowball potential when it works. We're also reducing the power of Wraith Renewal as it has been a consistent high performer in terms of survivability and cash gain.

Strangle Step - Power

Now also has +30% Shadow Step Cast Speed.

Wraith Renewal - Power

Reduced healing to 7% (down from 10%)

The Reaping - Hero Base Passive

Health restored from Lifesteal granted by The Reaping was unintentionally granting Stadium Cash.

Nightcreeper - Rare Weapon Hero Item

Moved to Rare (from Epic).

No longer has +30% Shadow Step Cast Speed.

Cost: 3,750.

Now Provides: 5% Weapon Power, 5% Move Speed, and after using an ability, nearby enemies are Revealed to you for 3s.

Crowd Control - Rare Ability Hero Item

Moved to Rare (from Epic).

Replaced Ability Power stat with 10% Ability Lifesteal.

Now grants 4% Ability Power per target (down from 5%).

Cost: 4,000.

Fixed a bug where the effect of this item was not affecting Death Blossoms triggered by Death Step.

Wreath of Ruin - Epic Ability Hero Item

Fixed a bug Where the Move Speed increase was not affecting Death Blossoms triggered by Death Step.

Crimson Cloak - Epic Ability Hero Item

Moved from Survival Items to Ability Items

Changed effect to: "When Death Blossom starts, gain Overhealth equal to 5% of your max Life for each enemy within its range."

Reduced cost to 9500.

Devastation - Rare Survival Hero Item

Replaced Ability Lifesteal stat with 25 Health

Reduced effect cap to 75 Health (down from 100)

Cost reduced to 3,750 (down from 4,000)

SOLDIER: 76

Developer Comments: Frontliners continues to be one of Soldier 76's least popular options. We're allowing the Overhealth to stack to enable more synergies with Powers that create additional Biotic Fields to allow for more build paths.

Ad

Frontline - Power

Overhealth now stacks when multiple Biotic Fields are active at once.

Overhealth based on Max Life reduced to 25% (down from 30%).

Support

ANA

Developer Comments: Double Dosage was originally designed to support aggressive plays. We’ve redesigned it to better serve as a forward-facing tool, rewarding players who take initiative and engage directly with the enemy.

Double Dosage - Rare Ability Hero Item

Redesigned to work only on enemies, only up to 30%. Does not stack.

Decreased cooldown to 30% (Down from 35%).

JUNO

Developer Comments: Juno had a standout performance last season, with Pulsars delivering consistently high impact. For this season, we’re making targeted adjustments to slightly lower its peak output while opening up more room for build variety. The goal is to preserve her strength while encouraging a broader range of viable playstyles.

Evasive Glide - Hero Item

Removed.

Lock-On Shield - Rare Survival Hero Item.

Changed Item category from Ability to Survival.

Changed Item stat from 10% Ability Power to 25 Health.

Decreased Overhealth scalar to 25% (Down from 50%).

Boosted Rockets - Epic Survival Hero Item.

Changed Item rarity from Rare to Epic.

Changed Item price from 4000 to 12000.

Updated Item effect: During Glide Boost, gain 10% Damage Reduction.

Medicinal Missiles - Power

Removed additional 30 Healing.

KIRIKO

Developer Comments: Soothing Step was designed to be a core part of Kiriko’s ability power-focused build, enabling her to serve as a highly mobile healer. This update brings it more in line with other build options while reinforcing her role as a capable burst healer in fast-paced fights. Additionally, Self-Care has been redesigned—both to address a bug and to make its healing more accurately reflect Kiriko’s healing output.

Soothing Step - Power

Increased Healing to 120 (Up from 80).

Replaced stat: From 10% Ability power to 10% Cooldown reduction.

Triple Threat - Power

Spread reduced by 50%.

Self-Care

Redesigned to: When you use Healing Ofuda, each Ofuda thrown heals you for 3% of max life.

LUCIO

Developer Comments: Due to the buffs to Lucio's Crossfade Healing in the core game, we're decoupling Crowd Pleaser's healing from Crossfade. This will make Crowd Pleaser feel more impactful when outside of Amp It Up, while ensuring the healing during Amp It Up is within bounds. We're also reworking Vivace to have a more specialized niche, as well as buffing Sonic Boom to enable more build options.

Crowd Pleaser - Power

Healing adjusted from 100% of Crossfade Healing to 20 Healing that is doubled while Amp It Up is active.

Vivace - Power

Removed "While you are Wallriding, Soundwave cooldown refreshes 25% faster and adds 1 Max Ammo every 1s until you reload".

Added "Every 1s Wallriding, you gain 3% Move Speed and 1.5% Attack Speed for 5s, stacking up to 10 times".

Sonic Boom - Power

Healing now also triggers on Quick Melee damage.

ZENYATTA

Added to the Stadium Hero Roster

Flying Kick - Power

While airborne, Quick Melee becomes a dash kick that stuns if it knocks an enemy back into a wall. (5s Cooldown)

It's Orbin' Time - Power

Orb of Destruction's secondary fire can charge up to 3 additional orbs.

Seeking Salvation - Power

Orb of Destruction's secondary fire projectiles home when aimed at a target below 35% Life.

Enlightenment - Power

Allies affected by Harmony Orb are healed for 35% of the damage you deal.

Dual Harmony - Power

Gain a 2nd Harmony Orb but they both heal 45% less.

Gotta Have Faith - Power

Harmony Orb targets can be out of your line of sight for 5s longer before Harmony Orb returns to you.

Inner Peace - Power

Gain a Harmony Orb that is always attached to you. It heals for 75% less.

Discord Inferno - Power

When you critically hit a target affected by your Discord Orb, the Orb of Destruction explodes, dealing (AP)50 damage.

Discord Fever - Power

When Discord Orb is applied to a target, they take (AP)50 damage over 5s to the enemy.

Instant Karma - Power

When a target of your Discord Orb damages you, restore 30% of that damage over 2s.

Circle of Strife - Power

While using Transcendence, apply Discord Orb to all enemies within range.

Soul Control - Power

Transcendence can be canceled early, saving up to 65% of your Ultimate Charge.

Breezeborne Blessing - Rare Ability Hero Item

+10% Ability Power

Harmony Orb heals airborne allies for 15% more.

Cost: 4000

Satya's Solution - Rare Ability Hero Item

+10% Ability Power

+10% Movement Speed

While Transcendence is active, its radius increases by 1m every 1s.

Cost: 4000

Hiking Hoverboots - Rare Hero Survival Hero Item

+10% Movement Speed

While airborne, Jump to hover for up to 3s.

Cost: 4000

Transference Protocol - Rare Survival Hero Item

+25 Shield

When you charge an orb with Orb of Destruction's secondary fire, restore for 3% of your Life.

Cost: 4000

Keepsake of Chaos - Rare Survival Hero Item

+25 Armor

Eliminating an enemy affected by Discord Orb grants 5 Armor for the rest of the round, up to 50 Armor.

Cost: 4500

Haste Subroutine - Epic Weapon Hero Item

+15% Attack Speed

After using Harmony Orb or Discord Orb, gain 100% Projectile Speed for 3s.

Cost: 11000

Genji's Galvanic Gloves - Epic Weapon Hero Item

+10% Weapon Power

+10% Attack Speed

Orb of Destruction's secondary fire charges 20% faster.

Cost: 12000

Orb of Perception - Epic Weapon Hero Item

+15% Weapon Power

+15% Ability Power

Targets affected by Discord Orb are Revealed.

Cost: 11000

Friendship Bracelet - Epic Ability Hero Item

+10% Ability Power

Increase your healing by up to 20%, based on how close you are to your target.

Cost: 11000

Mind Shaper - Epic Ability Hero Item

+15% Ability Power

+15% Starting Ultimate Charge

Allies affected by Transcendence have their cooldowns refresh 15% faster.

Cost: 12000

Mondatta's Mantra - Epic Ability Hero Item

+30% Transcendence duration

After using Transcendence, gain Overhealth equal to 100% of the healing it did.

Cost: 11000

Ramattra's Reasoning - Epic Survival Hero Item

+50 Armor

For every 50 Armor you have, gain 5% Quick Melee Damage.

Cost: 10000

Meditation Mat - Epic Survival Hero Item

+50 Armor

When your shields are depleted, knock back nearby enemies, dealing 80 damage. Can only trigger every 6s after Shields are fully restored.

Cost: 10000

Teacher's Totem - Epic Survival Hero Item

+50 Shield

Allies affected by Harmony Orb take 10% reduced Ability Damage.

Cost: 10000

Armory changes in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Aerial Distresser - Epic General Weapon Item

New Item

25 Shield

10% Attack Speed

Weapon hits to airborne enemies deal 25% bonus damage over 3s.

10000 Cost.

Overdrive Core - Epic General Survival Item

New Item

25 Shield

10% Weapon Power

Once per life, if you take damage that would reduce you below 30% Max Life, you first gain 300 decaying Overhealth.

10000 Cost.

Sonic Recharge - Epic General Ability Item

New Item

25 Shield

10% Ability Power

Passive Life Regeneration can overheal up to 75.

9500 Cost.

Vitality Amplifier - Rare General Ability Item

New Item

25 Shield

10% Ability Lifesteal

While you are above 80% Life, gain 10% Ability Power.

4500 Cost.

Emergency Chip - Rare General Weapon Item

New Item

25 Shield

5% Weapon Power

While you are below 150 Life, gain 15% Weapon Lifesteal.

4500 Cost.

Electrolytes

Cost reduced to 1000 (Down from 1500).

Iron Eyes

Cost reduced to 4000 (Down from 4500).

Salvaged Slugs

Cost reduced to 9000 (Down from 9500).

Cushioned Padding

Cost reduced to 3750 (Down from 4000).

Biolight Overflow

Overhealth increased to 75 (Up from 50).

Divine Intervention

Life restored from taking more than 100 damage increased to 20% (Up from 15%).

The following now triggers On Ability use effects: Zenyatta's Flying Kick, Mei's Snowball Flight, and Ana's Dash Boots.

Developer Comments: We're adding additional general items to help combat fliers, such as Freja and Mercy, and give more survivability options to damage centric builds, particularly against high amounts of burst. We're also buffing up some of our situational itemization to lower the opportunity cost of purchasing them.

Bug Fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 17

General

Fixed an issue where the matchmaker would often backfill players into matches that were not near their MMR and causing the match to become imbalanced.

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed an issue where Ana’s mythic weapon did not change color based on healing or damaging an enemy.

Cassidy

Fixed an issue where Cassidy’s Deadeye did not properly account for Hazard’s Spike Guard ability.

Fixed an issue where Cassidy’s Deadeye failed to shoot through breakable objects.

Freja

Fixed an issue that incorrectly required level 20 progression with Freja to unlock the silhouette icon instead of level 10.

Fixed an issue where the "Random from Favorites" option was missing for Freja’s highlight intros.

Stadium

Stadium

Fixed an issue that could lock the screen if the player died while having a menu open.

Ana

Fixed an issue that prevented the Superflexor mod from stacking when used alongside Ana’s Pinpoint Prescription power.

Cassidy

Fixed an issue where Cassidy’s Frankie’s Fixed power did not correctly grant the 50 bonus health.

D.Va

Fixed an issue that prevented D.Va’s damage from scaling properly without exiting and re-entering her mech.

Fixed an issue where the lava from D.Va’s Vesuvius Protocol mod did not apply other mod effects.

Fixed an issue where D.Va’s Legendary Loadout power inflicted excessive damage when combined with other ability mods.

Freja

Fixed an issue where Freja's Lille Faelde power would max out weapon spread after using the take aim ability

Junker Queen

Fixed an issue where mods failed to apply to Junker Queen’s melee damage.

Juno

Fixed an issue where Juno’s Orbital power failed to apply a slow effect to enemies.

Kiriko

Fixed an issue with Kiriko's Self Care power, it has been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where Kiriko’s Donut Delivery power did not scale with increased ability powers.

Mei

Fixed an issue that prevented Mei’s Snowball Flight from being counted as an ability power when combined with mods utilizing ability power.

Moira

Fixed an issue where Moria's Voidhoppers power would remove her healer vision on allies.

Reaper

Fixed an issue where Reaper’s Crimson Cloak mod only used base health in calculations.

Zarya

Fixed an issue where Zarya’s Volskaya Vortex power did not generate ultimate charge from the slowing vortex.

Thus concludes the Overwatch 2 Season 17 patch notes. The new seasonal update has added tons of content for the title, and players are bound to have a blast exploring all of its offerings.

