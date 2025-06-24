Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 marks the first-ever Mythic-rarity weapon skin to go live with a seasonal update. OW2 Season 17 went live on June 24, 2025, and with the latest seasonal release, fans got a chance to unlock not one but two Mythic cosmetics in the game. Alongside Reaper's Mythic weapon skin, the developers have also released D.Va's Mythic hero cosmetic, which has been one of the most highly anticipated items in the game.

Ad

This article will explore the Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 and provide a detailed brief on everything you need to know about it. Read on for more.

All variants of the Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

The Reaper Mythic weapon skin, Steel Death, features four unlockable variants besides the base model. Like other similar cosmetics, it can be purchased and unlocked using the premium currency, Mythic Prisms.

Ad

Trending

The Steel Death reflects Reaper's personality, and its bone-chilling design makes it the perfect fit for this hero. There are different levels of dark customizations and haunting details, all of which can be explored as you make your way through the weapon's four different variants.

Here's a look at all four of these variants:

Level 1: Brutal, sharp, soulfire-infused shotguns built for lethal precision.

Brutal, sharp, soulfire-infused shotguns built for lethal precision. Level 2: Weapons flare with dark energy as you deal damage.

Weapons flare with dark energy as you deal damage. Level 3: Intricate glowing details surround your shotguns.

Intricate glowing details surround your shotguns. Level 4: Finish foes with haunting swirled shadows and sound effects that embody Reaper’s fury.

Ad

Reaper's new Mythic weapon skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Read more: 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Reaper

Ad

Price of the Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

Like other Mythic cosmetics, Reaper's brand-new Steel Death costs 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock. For 80 Prisms, you can only get your hands on the base model. Each of the subsequent upgradable levels must be purchased using 10 Mythic Prisms.

Read more: What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 17?

How to unlock

The brand-new Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 can be unlocked by directly purchasing it from the in-game store. You can access this skin in the Mythic section of the store and spend the prescribed amount of money to unlock it.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of the currency packages if you're looking to purchase a few Mythic Shards to buy this skin:

10 Mythic Prisms: $9.99

$9.99 25 (+5 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $24.99

$24.99 40 (+10 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $39.99

$39.99 75 (+25 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $74.99

Ad

That's everything to know about the Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.