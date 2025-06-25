How old is Kiriko in Overwatch 2

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 is one of the youngest new heroes that were introduced in the game after the massive refresh. Her lore and backstory highlight Kiriko’s role as the Protector of Kanezaka, alongside her abilities that can drive off enemies. The hero is categorized under the Support class but can dish out big damage numbers simply with her primary fire ability. Her ability to heal teammates from a distance and escape from dangerous situations makes her crucial for most team compositions.
This article will highlight Kiriko's age in Overwatch 2.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
What is Kiriko’s age in Overwatch 2?
Kiriko appears to be 21 years old, based on some of the background information known about the support hero. Although there is no official confirmation about her age, some of the stories shared within the game, cinematics, and blogs can help fans estimate.
Also read: All potential hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17
Kiriko has a well-connected backstory, as the official blog confirms that she used to train with Genji and Hanzo. Three of them were instructed by Kiriko’s mother, Asa, who was also the Swordmaster for the Shimada family. Kiriko had apparently joined the Yokai when she was 20 and continued to resist several enemies to protect and free the people of Kanezaka. This can also align with the fact that the letter between Kiriko’s parents talks about the downfall of the Shimada clan about 12 years ago.
It is important to note that the stories around Kiriko do not provide solid evidence of her age. However, we can speculate based on the backstories that align with each other and fill the gaps. Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation about Kiriko’s age in Overwatch 2 at the time of writing this article.
More on Kiriko
Kiriko is an agile support class hero who relies on her teammates to defend her while providing ample healing to sustain longer on the battlefield. All her abilities are focused on providing buffs and heals, but she can also use throwing knives to deal damage. These are very lethal and pack a punch when landing headshots.
- Healing Ofuda: Kiriko can send healing talismans that automatically find the targeted ally.
- Kunai: Long-range projectile that acts as Kiriko’s only damage ability.
- Swift Step: Kiriko can teleport to an ally within a limited range.
- Protection Suzu: This is a buff spell that can temporarily make allies invulnerable and remove negative effects.
- Kitsune Rush: This is Kiriko’s ultimate ability that creates an area where allies receive bonus movement speed, attack speed, and reduces the cooldown of abilities.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Overwatch 2 Season 17 patch notes
- Reaper Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock
- D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.