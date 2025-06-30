Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Juno build

Knowing the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Juno will provide you with an immense advantage in the game. Currently, Juno is the meta-tier Support hero in Stadium, and if you do not have access to the best possible power-ups for her kit, you are putting yourself at a major disadvantage.

This article will explore the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Juno. For a detailed brief on how you should build your deck, read below.

A guide to create the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Juno

Here's a look at the different powers and items you can opt for in order to create a strong deck for Juno in OW2 Stadium:

Powers

Blink Boosts: With this Power, your Glide Boost gets two charges. The cooldown for each charge is reduced by 75%. However, their effective duration is also reduced by 65%.

With this Power, your Glide Boost gets two charges. The cooldown for each charge is reduced by 75%. However, their effective duration is also reduced by 65%. Hyper Healer: Friendlies who are affected by the speed buffs of the Hyper Ring gain access to an additional 100 Overhealth.

Friendlies who are affected by the speed buffs of the Hyper Ring gain access to an additional 100 Overhealth. Stinger: With Stinger, the Mediblaster deals 10 damage over time to enemies (over a duration of 1 second)

Stinger, the Mediblaster deals 10 damage over time to enemies (over a duration of 1 second) Pulsar Plus: This Power provides you access to an additional charge of Pulsar Torpedoes.

Juno in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Items

Champion's Kit: With this item equipped, your powers will have 35% higher effectiveness

With this item equipped, your powers will have 35% higher effectiveness Cybervenom: This perk will provide you with access to 10% increased Ability Power 5% Cooldown reduction. Furthermore, any ability damage that you can land on an enemy will trigger a 30% healing debuff for two seconds.

This perk will provide you with access to 10% increased Ability Power 5% Cooldown reduction. Furthermore, any ability damage that you can land on an enemy will trigger a 30% healing debuff for two seconds. Three-tap Tommygun: Increases Ability Power by 10%, and Attack Speed by 10%. Upon using an ability, the next three instances of weapon damage will allow you to deal enhanced damage to enemies, equal to 3% of their current health.

Increases Ability Power by 10%, and Attack Speed by 10%. Upon using an ability, the next three instances of weapon damage will allow you to deal enhanced damage to enemies, equal to 3% of their current health. Mark of the Kitsune: This increases your Ability Power by 10%. Furthermore, whenever you use your abilities, the next instance of healing or weapon damage will provide a 25 HP bonus (damage or health).

This increases your Ability Power by 10%. Furthermore, whenever you use your abilities, the next instance of healing or weapon damage will provide a 25 HP bonus (damage or health). Ironclad Exhaust Ports: This survival perk will provide you with 5% cooldown reduction. It will also encase you with 25 Overhealth for three seconds, right after you use an ability.

This survival perk will provide you with 5% cooldown reduction. It will also encase you with 25 Overhealth for three seconds, right after you use an ability. Lumerico Fusion Drive: This perk will provide you with 50 Armor and 15% increased Ability Power. When using an ability, this perk restores 50 armor or provides you with shields for over two seconds.

With this Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Juno, you have a great degree of flexibility when it comes to your playstyle. Opt to deal damage, but also hang back with your team to provide them with the support they need.

That's everything that you need to know about the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Juno. For more related guides, check these links below:

