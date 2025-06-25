Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Ashe build

Ashe is a sharpshooter and strong damage dealer in Overwatch 2 Stadium. This hitscan character has lethal range and decent mobility options. She also packs a hefty punch with her dynamite. Alongside a good team composition, Ashe can hold her own and fend off opponents from afar.

We highlight a strong Ashe build for the Overwatch 2 Stadium where players can pop heads with the Viper weapon.

Best Ashe build for Overwatch 2 Stadium

Ashe excels at dealing consistent damage through the entirety of her kit. This includes her Viper, the coach gun, the dynamite, and her ultimate, B.O.B. So, this build will focus on increasing her weapon as well as ability power, while ensuring B.O.B. is readily available to become a nuisance for the enemy team. Use this code to directly import the build when playing Overwatch 2:

Ashe Overwatch 2 Stadium build code: P66VG

Taking a look at this Ashe build in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Power selection

B.O.B. JR. : This power enhances Ashe's ultimate to a great extent. B.O.B. now costs 50% less ultimate charge and has a lower health pool. It also has a 20% reduced attack speed and is smaller in size compared to the regular B.O.B.

: This power enhances Ashe's ultimate to a great extent. B.O.B. now costs 50% less ultimate charge and has a lower health pool. It also has a 20% reduced attack speed and is smaller in size compared to the regular B.O.B. Out with a bang : This power in the Ashe build for Overwatch 2 Stadium makes it so that when the Dynamite is shot by Ashe to make it explode, it spawns 3 additional sticky explosives that deal 30% reduced damage

: This power in the Ashe build for Overwatch 2 Stadium makes it so that when the Dynamite is shot by Ashe to make it explode, it spawns 3 additional sticky explosives that deal 30% reduced damage Incendiary Rounds : This power enhances the Viper gun by ensuring targets hit consecutively without missing while aiming down sights receive 30 additional weapon damage.

: This power enhances the Viper gun by ensuring targets hit consecutively without missing while aiming down sights receive 30 additional weapon damage. Early Detonation: When shooting the Dynamite, this power reloads 5 ammo for the Viper and reduces the cooldown on Dynamite by 3 seconds. This power ensures Ashe players aren't left with a low ammo count after having shot the dynamite.

Players can experiment with different powers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Recommended items

Talon Modification Module : Grants 15% added weapon power to boost the Viper, which is Ashe's hitscan source of damage.

: Grants 15% added weapon power to boost the Viper, which is Ashe's hitscan source of damage. Nano Cola : Grants 20% additional ability power, which enhances all of Ashe's abilities. This helps in buffing the damage output of B.O.B JR., the coach gun, and dynamite.

: Grants 20% additional ability power, which enhances all of Ashe's abilities. This helps in buffing the damage output of B.O.B JR., the coach gun, and dynamite. Infrared Lenses : Grants Ashe 15% added ability power, which benefits all her skills. Additionally, burning targets take 20% increased damage from Ashe.

: Grants Ashe 15% added ability power, which benefits all her skills. Additionally, burning targets take 20% increased damage from Ashe. Stacked Sticks : Grants Ashe 15% added ability power, boosting all her skills. Additionally, the Dynamite now explodes in a 40% bigger radius.

: Grants Ashe 15% added ability power, boosting all her skills. Additionally, the Dynamite now explodes in a 40% bigger radius. Eye of the Spider : Provides a raw damage boost to the Viper by boosting weapon power by 25%. Additionally, enemies below 30% of their health bar get hit for 10% increased damage from Ashe.

: Provides a raw damage boost to the Viper by boosting weapon power by 25%. Additionally, enemies below 30% of their health bar get hit for 10% increased damage from Ashe. Hardlight Accelerator: Grants 10% added weapon power alongside 10% added cooldown reduction to this Ashe build in Overwatch 2 Stadium. Also grants 5% added weapon power for three seconds when Ashe uses an ability. This can stack up to three times.

While this build is rather a balanced one, players can add or replace items and powers here to tip the scales in favor of more weapon or ability damage. However, creating slight modifications to a balanced Ashe build for the Stadium game mode is only to cater toward certain playstyles.

Ovewatch 2 Stadium fans can experiment with this loadout by importing it using the code mentioned above. They can take it for a spin in the brand new Overwatch 2 Season 17 and pop heads while looking cool as Ashe.

