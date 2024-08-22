5 best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12 

Knowing the best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12 will allow players to compete effectively in the game. It is important for players to be aware of their team's weaknesses and strengths, and since Juno is a brand-new release, players might not have the pros and cons figured out for the title's latest Support Hero.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the five best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season. It will list out all the shortcomings and benefits of these comps as well. To know more, read below.

Note: The contents of this article are solely based on the writer's own opinions.

Zarya, Ana, and the three best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12

Juno has no niche role in the game, and she offers the powers of flex Support with her kit. We believe that the five characters listed below will serve as the best Heroes to duo with Juno in Season 12 of Overwatch 2.

1) Zarya

Zarya in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to Tank Heroes, Zarya is one of the best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12. What makes this pair almost meta in the current Season is the former's unrelenting strength, and the latter's power to help Zarya make the best of her kit.

While Juno's kit is based on providing healing, we believe that the speed boost she provides through her Hyper Ring is much more important. It allows the duo to make unique plays and enables Zarya to reposition aggressively or defensively, as and when required.

You can also combine Zarya's Graviton Surge and Juno's Orbital Ray for an easy team wipe.

2) Cassidy

Cassidy can deal significant poke damage in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch's trusty sharpshooter Cassidy, also serves as one of the best Heroes to duo with Juno. While the former deals damage in single shots, Juno can use her burst damage to capitalize on any Heroes that Cassidy has injured.

Juno, in this comp, will serve as a secondary Support, and her task would be not only to keep her team alive but also to ensure that she is constantly pumping damage against enemy players. You should capitalize on Juno's mobility and use it to earn some crafty eliminations against enemies injured by Cassidy.

Lastly, you can also significantly boost Cassidy's movement speed during his Deadye Ultimate ability. It'll allow him to quickly aim-lock on all the targets in front of him, and easily eliminate all of them.

3) Echo

Echo, a powerful DPS hero in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo is a fantastic Hero that you can pair up with using Juno. Both Heroes have similar aerial abilities allowing them to synergize their powers together. While Echo can deal with a lot of damage, Juno can use her tiny burst damage to finish off the enemies who are low health.

Secondly, Juno's auto-lock healing ability allows her to always keep Echo healed off cooldown, and also deal significant damage to anyone in the latter's vicinity.

Lastly, a combination of Echo's Sticky Bombs alongside Juno's Orbital Ray and Pulsar Torpedoes can be quite lethal. These factors make this DPS character one of the best heroes to duo with Juno.

4) Junker Queen

Junker Queen is a powerful Tank in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Juno is quite a flexible Hero pick and fits perfectly with most Hero comps, including Brawl. Naturally, Junker Queen is one of the best Heroes to duo with Juno. Junker Queen has great passive heals and movement speed-boost abilities in the game. Pairing with Juno pushes these abilities beyond their limits, and the Hero can wreak havoc on the battlefield.

To be effective on Junker Queen, you must be able to hit efficient combos using her abilities. This can be done in an even easier fashion when granted movement speed and health buffs by Juno, making them both a perfect pair.

5) Ana

Ana is a main Support in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana remains a stable pick in Overwatch 2, and things are no different in Season 12. Ana synergizes well with Juno. The former serves as the main Support for the team, while the latter remains a flex pick.

Together, the duo can ward off pesky flanks and ensure each other's survival. Whenever Ana senses a threat nearby, Juno can use her Hyper Ring to provide Ana with ample speed boost to get out of danger. Furthermore, she can also use her Pulsar Torpedoes to auto-lock and damage enemies seeking to harm her fellow Support.

Meanwhile, Ana can help Juno by keeping her constantly healed up, and when things go south, she can simply use her Nano Boost to ensure her survival. These factors make Ana one of the best heroes to duo with Juno.

That's all there is to know about the best heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

