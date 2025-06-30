Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Zenyatta build

Zenyatta is the newest hero added to Overwatch 2 Stadium's growing roster. The addition of this Support hero has undoubtedly changed the meta in the game mode, and fans are frantically trying to build a deck that makes him one of the most powerful characters in the game mode.

Luckily, we have just the thing for you. In this article, we've built a deck that enhances different parts of Zenyatta's kit and makes him a fantastic hero pick in Overwatch 2 Stadium. Read below to know more.

Best Zenyatta build for Overwatch 2 Stadium

Unlike a lot of other Support heroes, Zenyatta thrives on dealing a ton of damage rather than being solely focused on healing. He has the potential to 1v1 enemies and make it a living hell for Tanks to survive in a match. Our build is targeted towards improving his survivability and his offensive potential, both of which will allow you to earn a lot of Stadium cash and thrive in the game.

Without further ado, let's focus on the powers you should be getting as this hero:

Powers

Inner Peace: Zenyatta gains an Orb of Harmony that is permanently attached to him. You get access to constant healing; however, the amount is 75% less than the default amount.

Zenyatta gains an Orb of Harmony that is permanently attached to him. You get access to constant healing; however, the amount is 75% less than the default amount. Enlightenment: This Power brings a lot to the table. Allies who have an Orb of Harmony cast upon them get access to 35% additional healing with respect to the damage you deal against enemies.

This Power brings a lot to the table. Allies who have an Orb of Harmony cast upon them get access to 35% additional healing with respect to the damage you deal against enemies. Flying Kick: While you're airborne, your quick melee becomes a dash kick that can stun enemies when you knock them into a wall. It deals 40 damage and has a 5-second cooldown.

While you're airborne, your quick melee becomes a dash kick that can stun enemies when you knock them into a wall. It deals 40 damage and has a 5-second cooldown. Discord Inferno: Targets who have an Orb of Discord cast upon them, when dealt critical damage, receive an additional 50 damage as the Orb of Discord explodes on them.

Using Zenyatta's Orb of Destruction (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Juno build

Items

Teacher's Totem: Equipping this item provides you with 50 Shields and further provides 10% damage reduction to enemies who have an Orb of Harmony cast upon them.

Equipping this item provides you with 50 Shields and further provides 10% damage reduction to enemies who have an Orb of Harmony cast upon them. Phatasmic Flux: This item increases Weapon Power by 10%, Ability Power by 10%, Weapon Lifesteal by 15%, and Ability Lifesteal by 15%. While you are at full health, any lifesteal that you trigger will provide you with Overhealth (Max: 100OHP)

This item increases Weapon Power by 10%, Ability Power by 10%, Weapon Lifesteal by 15%, and Ability Lifesteal by 15%. While you are at full health, any lifesteal that you trigger will provide you with Overhealth (Max: 100OHP) Eye of the Spider: With this item, you get access to 25% increased Weapon Power and 10% increased damage against enemies who are below 30% of their health.

With this item, you get access to 25% increased Weapon Power and 10% increased damage against enemies who are below 30% of their health. The Closer: This provides 20% increased Weapon Power, 10% Critical Damage power. Furthermore, you get recon abilities that allow you to track enemies for three seconds if you manage to hit a critical shot.

This provides 20% increased Weapon Power, 10% Critical Damage power. Furthermore, you get recon abilities that allow you to track enemies for three seconds if you manage to hit a critical shot. Genji's Galvanic Gloves: Orb of Destruction's secondary fire charges 20% faster. Volleys become devastating.

Orb of Destruction's secondary fire charges 20% faster. Volleys become devastating. Haste Subroutine: After you use Orb of Harmony, or Orb of Discord, your weapon projectiles become 100% faster for three seconds.

As evident, these Powers and Items are targeted towards improving your offensive capabilities and providing you enough survivability to dominate over 1v1 combat. Stick with your team and proceed to annihilate enemies by sharpshooting them using your Orbs of Destruction.

The enhanced charge-up speed of Orb of Destruction volleys also allows you to obliterate low-medium HP heroes at close range. All in all, our best Zenyatta build for Overwatch 2 Stadium makes him a definitive threat on the field.

Read more: 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Zenyatta

That's everything that you need to know about the Best Zenyatta build for Overwatch 2 Stadium. For more related guides, check these links below:

