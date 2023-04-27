5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Zenyatta

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 has recently garnered a large fan following. Team-play and synergy are core mechanics that drive the game, and it is crucial to be in sync with your team to ensure victory in fights. With recent balance changes and consistent shifts in the meta, players must stay aware of possible counters to heroes that have been slowly creeping up the pick rate chart.

Zenyatta is one such hero that has garnered a lot of attention recently. This article will list five picks that readers can use to counter him in Overwatch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Heroes countering Zenyatta in Overwatch 2: Widowmaker, Hanzo, Reaper, and more

Zenyatta is an off-support who excels at backing up his team by primarily dealing damage to enemies rather than healing allies. His kit revolves around debuffing his enemies and ensuring easy eliminations. Here is a more detailed look at his abilities:

Snap Kick (melee) : Zenyatta kicks a single target and knocks them backward. It deals 15%more damage than the traditional melee ability.

: Zenyatta kicks a single target and knocks them backward. It deals 15%more damage than the traditional melee ability. Orb of Destruction : Zenyatta launches his orbs individually, one at a time.

: Zenyatta launches his orbs individually, one at a time. Orb of Destruction (alt-fire ): Zenyatta charges his orbs and launches them in a volley

): Zenyatta charges his orbs and launches them in a volley Orb of Harmony : Zenyatta casts an orb on an ally that provides constant healing while in his line of sight.

: Zenyatta casts an orb on an ally that provides constant healing while in his line of sight. Orb of Discord : Zenyatta attaches an orb to an enemy that increases the amount of damage they take by 25%

: Zenyatta attaches an orb to an enemy that increases the amount of damage they take by 25% Transcendence: Zenyatta becomes invulnerable and generates 300 HP per second for nearby allies. His movement speed also increases while casting the ultimate.

The following list contains five heroes that counter Zenyatta in Overwatch 2:

1) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker is a devastating counter to Zenyatta since a charged headshot with the Widow's Kiss can instantaneously eliminate him from the battlefield. Being a sniper, Widowmaker can be safely perched up at a distance and eliminate Zenyatta with ease.

2) Sombra

Overwatch 2 - Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra excels at being sneaky and flanking enemies from behind. Since he lacks any evasive tools, Zenyatta is often left stranded when Hacked by Sombra. Equipped with her machine pistol, Sombra can burst down Zenyatta and be a constant hindrance to him.

The key to executing plays with Sombra is prioritizing synergy and communication with your team. A well-planned attack can easily sweep Zenyatta off the battlefield ten times over. Furthermore, Sombra's ultimate ability, EMP, absolutely wrecks Zenyatta's HP and makes him an easy target.

3) Tracer

Overwatch 2 - Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer has a great kit that involves a lot of zooming around with Blink. Being hyper-mobile, she instantly becomes a counter against Zenyatta. Tracer can also Blink in and out of danger with her Pulse Cannons.

Zenyatta's kit is primarily designed for mid-range combat, and having no escape ability makes him an easy target for Tracer. Her Pulse Cannon shreds through him as she Blinks around him in close range. Tracer's mobility makes it very hard for Zenyatta to connect shots with her, often resulting in him losing the duel. Recall makes it easy for Tracer to dip out of the fight if she's ever in a sticky situation.

4) Winston

Overwatch 2 - Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The greatest counter to Zenyatta is often playing a dive composition, and no one is better than Winston in such a team composition. Equipped with a massive health pool, deployable shield, and Tesla Cannon, Winston is the perfect counter to Zenyatta.

He can use his Jump Packs to dive onto Zenyatta, isolate him, and easily secure an elimination if his team follows up.

5) Ashe

Overwatch 2 - Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Much like Widowmaker, Ashe benefits from engaging against enemies from a distance. Her semi-automatic rifle, the Viper, does great damage from mid to long range, and it makes her a great asset at countering Zenyatta.

Ashe can eliminate Zenyatta with a minimal combo of one headshot and body shot, which is fairly easy to achieve. Since he lacks movement abilities, Zenyatta can be easy prey for Ashe players to wreak havoc upon. She can also use her Dynamite to create a lot of space and deal burn damage.

Poll : 0 votes