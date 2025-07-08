Delta Force Season 5 Break release countdown: Start time for all regions

Delta Force Season 5 Break is just a few hours away and is scheduled to go live on July 9, 2025, at 2:00 UTC for PC and 3:00 UTC for mobile. While it is expected to launch without downtime, certain modes will become inaccessible shortly beforehand. The update will overhaul the game with a range of new content and features, including new modes, maps, weapons, and more.
This article provides a live countdown to the release of Delta Force Season 5 Break.
Countdown for the Delta Force Season 5 Break update
As mentioned above, the Delta Force Season 5 Break update will launch on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 2:00 UTC for PC and 3:00 UTC for mobile.
The update will roll out simultaneously worldwide on both platforms. The countdown timer below will help you keep track of the remaining time, so you can quickly download, install the update as soon as it goes live and jump into action.
Countdown for the PC version
Countdown for the mobile version
A complete breakdown of the Delta Force Season 5 Break update schedule
The update will go live at the time mentioned above, but certain modes and features will be disabled beforehand. While the game itself will remain accessible and no downtime is expected, there will be limitations on the content you can access before the update launches.
Below is a complete breakdown of the update schedule, detailing what features will be restricted and when.
PC update schedule
- July 9, 00:30 (UTC+0)/5:30 pm PT: Operations and Warfare Ranked Matches will temporarily be unavailable.
- July 9, 01:59 (UTC+0)/6:59 pm PT: Operations access and matchmaking will be closed, along with the Market and Auction House.
- July 9, 02:00 (UTC+0)/7:00 pm PT: PC updates go live.
Mobile update schedule
- July 9, 00:30 (UTC+0)/5:30 pm PT: Operations and Warfare Ranked Matches will temporarily be unavailable.
- July 9, 01:59 (UTC+0)/6:59 pm PT: Operations access and matchmaking will be closed, along with the Market and Auction House.
- July 9, 03:00 (UTC+0)/8:00 pm PT: Android and iOS updates go live.
Delta Force Season 5 Break release date and time across all regions
The list below provides the release dates and times for the upcoming season across all regions:
