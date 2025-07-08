Delta Force x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to know

The upcoming Delta Force: Hawk Ops is kicking off a surprising collaboration with the popular mobile RPG Arknights, and it’s packed with exclusive skins, themed bundles, and even a few freebies you can unlock by just playing. Whether you’re a long-time Arknights player or just looking for a new reason to jump into Delta Force, this event is worth paying attention to.
Here’s a full breakdown of what’s coming, how long it will last, and how you can get your hands on all the rewards.
Delta Force x Arknights collaboration: Release date, rewards, and more
The Delta Force x Arknights collaboration will launch globally on July 9, alongside the start of Season 5: Break. It is all about bringing Arknights’ signature characters and visuals into the world of Delta Force through limited-time skins and gear. You won’t be summoning Operators or building bases here, as it’s purely a cosmetic crossover.
Here’s a breakdown of the featured operators and their Arknights-themed skins:
- Luna – Schwarz Skyline Skin
- Toxik – Exusiai Midnight Delivery Skin
- Hackclaw – Wis’adel Skin
- Stinger – Executor Skin
You don’t have to spend money to get something cool. During the event (July through September), you can earn free collaboration cosmetics and weapon skins just by logging in and playing.
Here’s what to do:
- Log in regularly during the event period.
- Complete seasonal missions tied to the collaboration.
- Unlock rewards like Arknights x CAR-15 weapon skin, Arknights x M4A1 weapon skin and the Amiya-themed charm and chibi cosmetic.
These are all time-limited, so don’t wait too long or you’ll miss them. If you’re looking to pick up something directly from the shop, the Arknights Collab Weapon Bundle includes:
- G3
- PSG
- MP5
These weapons come with custom skins and will be available in the in-game store starting sometime in July, first in the Chinese server. A global release hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but it’s expected soon.
The collaboration will launch alongside Season 5: Break. That’s when the Luna/Schwarz skin will become available, and the first set of missions and rewards will start rolling out.
Make sure to check the in-game event tab and the Operator Research system so you don’t miss anything.
