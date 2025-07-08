Delta Force x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to know

The upcoming Delta Force: Hawk Ops is kicking off a surprising collaboration with the popular mobile RPG Arknights, and it’s packed with exclusive skins, themed bundles, and even a few freebies you can unlock by just playing. Whether you’re a long-time Arknights player or just looking for a new reason to jump into Delta Force, this event is worth paying attention to.

Ad

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s coming, how long it will last, and how you can get your hands on all the rewards.

Delta Force x Arknights collaboration: Release date, rewards, and more

The Delta Force x Arknights collaboration will launch globally on July 9, alongside the start of Season 5: Break. It is all about bringing Arknights’ signature characters and visuals into the world of Delta Force through limited-time skins and gear. You won’t be summoning Operators or building bases here, as it’s purely a cosmetic crossover.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the featured operators and their Arknights-themed skins:

Luna – Schwarz Skyline Skin

Toxik – Exusiai Midnight Delivery Skin

Hackclaw – Wis’adel Skin

Stinger – Executor Skin

You don’t have to spend money to get something cool. During the event (July through September), you can earn free collaboration cosmetics and weapon skins just by logging in and playing.

Here’s what to do:

Log in regularly during the event period.

Complete seasonal missions tied to the collaboration.

Unlock rewards like Arknights x CAR-15 weapon skin, Arknights x M4A1 weapon skin and the Amiya-themed charm and chibi cosmetic.

Ad

These are all time-limited, so don’t wait too long or you’ll miss them. If you’re looking to pick up something directly from the shop, the Arknights Collab Weapon Bundle includes:

G3

PSG

MP5

These weapons come with custom skins and will be available in the in-game store starting sometime in July, first in the Chinese server. A global release hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but it’s expected soon.

Ad

The collaboration will launch alongside Season 5: Break. That’s when the Luna/Schwarz skin will become available, and the first set of missions and rewards will start rolling out.

Make sure to check the in-game event tab and the Operator Research system so you don’t miss anything.

Also read: Delta Force Mobile becomes the most-downloaded game on Google Play Store in 125 regions, days after its release

Check out more articles like this on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.