How to obtain Z-Rank and access the secret room in Deltarune Chapter 3

Getting the Z-Rank and unlocking the secret room in Deltarune Chapter 3 is one of the most hilarious challenges, and video game developer Toby Fox definitely knew what he was doing. While most games push you to ace minigames and rack up high scores, this game does the opposite. It rewards you for being an absolute disaster.

Ad

Here's a complete breakdown of how to mess up just right and access one of the funniest hidden areas in Chapter 3.

Note: The article reflects the writer's view; as a result, slight gameplay variations may occur.

Also read: How to find and use Glowshard in Deltarune

Methods to secure Z-Rank in Deltarune Chapter 3

Gameplay still from Deltarune Chapter 3 (Image via Toby FoxYoutuber@Clockwork Crystal)

To grab a Z-Rank in Deltarune Chapter 3 on Tenna’s board, your goal is simple: play badly. No, seriously, the game will reward you for flopping every section of the challenge. During the TV segments hosted by Mr. Ant Tenna, you must:

Ad

Trending

Bomb the quiz round by intentionally answering every question wrong. Don’t even try.

by intentionally answering every question wrong. Don’t even try. Take more than seven turns to clear a fight. That means don’t rush — delay your actions, take hits, and keep that battle dragging.

to clear a fight. That means don’t rush — delay your actions, take hits, and keep that battle dragging. Avoid building TP as you want to look as ineffective as possible.

as you want to look as ineffective as possible. In the cooking game, aim for zero stars. This means letting the timer tick down without impressing anyone. Miss the special guests on purpose. Get hit a few times. Just don’t let your HP hit zero.

Ad

Unlocking the Z-Rank secret room in Deltarune Chapter 3

Once you've earned your glorious Z-Rank, head over to the Green Room. If you’ve seen the door marked for S Rank, look just to the right. That smaller door? That’s your destination. When you walk up, an NPC will try to gatekeep you, telling you that you don’t qualify for the usual rank rooms. But since you hit rock bottom with Z Rank, they’ll begrudgingly open a different door to the Z Rank changing room.

Ad

Inside this newly opened space, there’s a hidden passage to the right, and that's where things start to get interesting. Step through, and you’re officially in the Z-Rank secret room.

Also read: How to defeat Watercooler boss in Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4

What’s inside the Z-Rank secret room in Deltarune Chapter 3?

Minigame spot in Deltarune (Image via Toby Fox/Youtuber@Clockwork Crystal)

At the center of the Z-Rank room, there's a manhole. Drop into it, and you end up behind the scenes in the S Rank backstage area. There’s a console in this area, and it needs a controller. Once you get your hands on one, you’ll unlock other minigames that lead you deeper into the Chapter 3 secrets. Eventually, pointing you toward the Shadow Mantle — a key item needed to face off against the Roaring Knight, a secret boss.

Ad

So yes, being terrible at a quiz show somehow lets you bypass security, sneak into a backstage area, and uncover a vital boss item. That’s Deltarune logic for you.

Check out: Who is December Holiday in Deltarune?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.