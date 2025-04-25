Delta Force Mobile becomes most-downloaded game on Google Play Store in 125 regions days after its release

In a recent post on X, TiMi Studio Group shared with the community that Delta Force Mobile has become the most-downloaded game on the Google Play Store in over 125 regions across the globe. Just days after the title's global PC and mobile release on April 21, 2025, Delta Force rolled out the Eclipse Vigil season with various new additions, all of which can be experienced on both the PC and mobile platforms thanks to the availability of cross-progression.
Let us take a look at the official X post that shared the information on the success of Delta Force Mobile and the rewards that are planned to be distributed.
Delta Force Mobile has "Top 1 downloads" across 125 regions
Published by TiMi Studio Group and Garena, Delta Force Mobile has taken the top spot across 125 regions for the most downloaded game on the Google Play Store. With the game releasing on Apple's App Store as well, the sheer number of downloads and players trying out TiMi Studio Group's free-to-play tactical shooter is remarkably high.
The Delta Force team at TiMi Studio Group expressed their gratitude to players in North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Latin America (including the US, Japan, Germany, France, Mexico, Indonesia) for this remarkable milestone. The devs also announced a few rewards that all players across both PC and mobile platforms will receive.
These rewards include the following items:
- 2x TurBrick
- 5x Armament Voucher
Players can find these rewards directly in their in-game mailboxes, where they can claim them and enjoy the benefits. While the TurBricks offer players a variety of rare and exclusive charms to sport on their weapons, the Armament Vouchers offer weapons appearances or Immediate Armament Selection Packs, which can be opened to receive Intermediate Supply Packs or Weapon EXP Tokens.
