Delta Force Mobile becomes most-downloaded game on Google Play Store in 125 regions days after its release

In a recent post on X, TiMi Studio Group shared with the community that Delta Force Mobile has become the most-downloaded game on the Google Play Store in over 125 regions across the globe. Just days after the title's global PC and mobile release on April 21, 2025, Delta Force rolled out the Eclipse Vigil season with various new additions, all of which can be experienced on both the PC and mobile platforms thanks to the availability of cross-progression.

Ad

Let us take a look at the official X post that shared the information on the success of Delta Force Mobile and the rewards that are planned to be distributed.

Delta Force Mobile has "Top 1 downloads" across 125 regions

Published by TiMi Studio Group and Garena, Delta Force Mobile has taken the top spot across 125 regions for the most downloaded game on the Google Play Store. With the game releasing on Apple's App Store as well, the sheer number of downloads and players trying out TiMi Studio Group's free-to-play tactical shooter is remarkably high.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Delta Force team at TiMi Studio Group expressed their gratitude to players in North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Latin America (including the US, Japan, Germany, France, Mexico, Indonesia) for this remarkable milestone. The devs also announced a few rewards that all players across both PC and mobile platforms will receive.

Rewards can be claimed via in-game mail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

These rewards include the following items:

Ad

2x TurBrick

5x Armament Voucher

Players can find these rewards directly in their in-game mailboxes, where they can claim them and enjoy the benefits. While the TurBricks offer players a variety of rare and exclusive charms to sport on their weapons, the Armament Vouchers offer weapons appearances or Immediate Armament Selection Packs, which can be opened to receive Intermediate Supply Packs or Weapon EXP Tokens.

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.