How to play Delta Force Mobile on PC

Delta Force Mobile on PC is now a reality, and fans of the tactical shooter franchise are in for a treat. This action-packed mobile title brings the legendary Delta Force gameplay to handheld devices, but many players want to experience it on a bigger screen.

Ad

This article walks you through how to install and play Delta Force Mobile on your Windows PC using Google Play Games.

Play Delta Force Mobile on Windows PC

Google Play Games for PC makes it easier for you to download Delta Force Mobile on your computer. With improved performance and more fluid controls, this platform lets you play your favorite Android games on a desktop or laptop. Here's how you can begin:

Ad

Trending

Get Google Play games on your PC: Visit the official Google Play Games website at https://play.google.com/googleplaygames. To download the Google Play Games setup files to your computer, click on the "Install" option. Set up the application: Run the file to start the installation procedure after it has finished downloading. To configure Google Play Games on your computer, follow the on-screen directions. Depending on your system performance and internet connectivity, this should just take a few minutes. Finish the setup: Give the installation time to finish. For the platform to function properly, further components can be downloaded in the background. Log in, then look for the game: Once everything is set up, use your Google account to log in. The entire collection of Google Play Games will now be available to you. For a faster setup, type Delta Force into the search bar or click on this link: https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?id=com.proxima.dfm&pcampaignid=dev-launch-delta-force

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: DF Mobile download size

Delta Force Mobile: Everything we know

Released worldwide on April 21, 2025, the mobile version of Delta Force is making waves in the platform's FPS scene. Brought to life by TiMi Studios, the same team behind Call of Duty: Mobile, this title raises the bar with intense 24v24 battles that take place across land, sea, and air, delivering large-scale warfare like never before on mobile.

Ad

With over 350 customization options to choose from – including weapon skins, vehicle designs, sprays, avatars, and more – Delta Force Mobile gives players plenty of ways to show off their personal flair on the battlefield. The game delivers a dynamic and immersive shooter experience, whether you're playing on mobile or PC.

With a mix of large-scale combat with a variety of game modes and smooth cross-platform integration, Delta Force Mobile ensures every match feels fresh and action-packed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Delta Force PC and Mobile release countdown

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.