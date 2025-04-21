Is Delta Force Mobile cross-platform?

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally receiving a global launch today (April 21, 2025). It is a cross-platform and cross-progression title, which means you can play it on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, iOS, and Android using the same gaming ID and progress simultaneously.

The title's release is being administered by multiple studios for different platforms. Garena will oversee its mobile and Windows version launch in Southeast Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Turkey, while TiMi Studio will look into its console version global release.

Read on to learn more about the game and its release timing in different parts of the world.

Delta Force Mobile release timing in different parts of the world

Global launch times are here (Image via TiMi Studio)

Here are the timings for DFM's launch in different parts of the world:

Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9 am PST.

Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10 am CST.

New York: April 21, 2025, at 12 pm EST.

Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1 pm BRT.

London: April 21, 2025, at 5 pm GMT.

Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm AST.

Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm TRT.

Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2 am AEDT.

Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Also read: Can you play Delta Force Mobile in India?

Things you should know about Delta Force Mobile

Brace yourself for a fresh BR game (Image via TiMi Studio)

DFM is a battle royale title with stunning visuals, fictional high-tech gadgets, and engaging in-game mechanics. According to many content creators, it could be among the most well-received games this year.

Delta Force Mobile has single and multiplayer modes that take place at two different time frames: 1993 and 2035. In the former, gamers play as elite Delta Force operators, battling in the renowned battleground of Delta Force. In the latter timeline, they assume the role of an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping organization created by old Delta Force members.

These are the minimum system requirements to install the game:

Requires at least a 64-bit processor

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 13-4150 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD R9 380/Intel Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

