Is Delta Force Mobile cross-platform?

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 21, 2025 14:27 IST
Find out the answer in this article (Image via Timi Studios)
Find out the answer in this article (Image via TiMi Studio)

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally receiving a global launch today (April 21, 2025). It is a cross-platform and cross-progression title, which means you can play it on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, iOS, and Android using the same gaming ID and progress simultaneously.

Ad

The title's release is being administered by multiple studios for different platforms. Garena will oversee its mobile and Windows version launch in Southeast Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Turkey, while TiMi Studio will look into its console version global release.

Read on to learn more about the game and its release timing in different parts of the world.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Delta Force Mobile release timing in different parts of the world

Global launch times are here (Image via TiMi Studio)
Global launch times are here (Image via TiMi Studio)

Here are the timings for DFM's launch in different parts of the world:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9 am PST.
  • Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10 am CST.
  • New York: April 21, 2025, at 12 pm EST.
  • Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1 pm BRT.
  • London: April 21, 2025, at 5 pm GMT.
  • Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.
  • Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm AST.
  • Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.
  • Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm TRT.
  • Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2 am AEDT.
  • Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.
  • Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Also read: Can you play Delta Force Mobile in India?

Ad

Things you should know about Delta Force Mobile

Brace yourself for a fresh BR game (Image via TiMi Studio)
Brace yourself for a fresh BR game (Image via TiMi Studio)

DFM is a battle royale title with stunning visuals, fictional high-tech gadgets, and engaging in-game mechanics. According to many content creators, it could be among the most well-received games this year.

Ad

Delta Force Mobile has single and multiplayer modes that take place at two different time frames: 1993 and 2035. In the former, gamers play as elite Delta Force operators, battling in the renowned battleground of Delta Force. In the latter timeline, they assume the role of an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping organization created by old Delta Force members.

These are the minimum system requirements to install the game:

  • Requires at least a 64-bit processor
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core 13-4150 / AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD R9 380/Intel Arc A380
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 50 GB available space
Ad

More articles related to Delta Fore Mobile by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 600 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications