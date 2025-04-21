TiMi Studios launches Delta Force Mobile globally

After months of speculation, TiMi Studios has introduced Delta Force Mobile to the global mobile gaming market. The title changes the dynamics of mobile FPS with a 24v24 warfare experience as users can engage in land, sea, and air vehicle piloting. It offers immersive environments, a next-gen extraction shooter mode, and accessible quest design. The global launch will enable mobile gamers to get access to seamless cross-progression with PC.

The introduction of Delta Force's mobile variant has already created a lot of buzz amongst global mobile gamers awaiting the launch of a new action-packed title.

What do you need to know about the Delta Force Mobile global launch?

Renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, Team Jade from TiMi Studios has worked tirelessly to launch Delta Force Mobile for global users.

The global launch will let users try out more than 350 appearances. These include 158 weapon appearances, 21 vehicle appearances, 59 sprays, 34 avatars, 37 name cards, 28 calling cards, and 21 charms. Those who have pre-registered and are enjoying the early access will have a massive advantage when they dive into the battlegrounds on the global launch date.

Mobile players can also expect a lineup of launch events designed to kickstart their careers on the battlefield and immerse them in the full Delta Force experience from Day 1.

The mobile variant launches alongside a major update of the PC counterpart. For PC users, the new Season Eclipse Vigil has been introduced. It brings a new Operator, Elio de Montbel (codenamed Operator Nox), a lethal force who has mastered control and debuff tactics. The PC counterpart also witnesses the Operation Blackout introducing Night Combat to both Warfare and Operation modes.

Furthermore, there are multiple new cars, weapons, and features such as the long-requested Global Leaderboard and Kill Cam in the Season Eclipse Vigil.

The new introductions prompted the game's director, Shadow Guo, to state:

“We're pushing the boundaries of what players can expect from a modern military shooter- on both PC and mobile. Mobile players can look forward to a fully realized and engaging game experience.”

While the craze for Delta Force Mobile is massive, it remains to be seen if it resonates with the success of the PC counterpart.

