Does Delta Force Mobile have controller support?

The long-anticipated Delta Force Mobile had its global launch a few hours ago on April 21, 2025 (UTC). While the game provides players a perfect opportunity to play on PC as well as mobile devices due to cross-progression, the mobile version does not have controller support. As of now, you can play the game modes on your Android and iOS mobiles using your device's controls only.

On the contrary, the global launch for the PC version has enabled Delta Force gamers to play the title with their controllers on that platform. This feature has created a significant buzz in the gaming community, as mobile users are also trying to find ways to play the game with controllers.

Can you play Delta Force Mobile with your controllers?

The mobile version of Delta Force has received a very positive response from gamers across the globe. It becomes a great alternative to popular action games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

However, those trying to connect their controllers to play Delta Force Mobile are failing, as the developers haven't released any controller support for mobile devices. You must use your fingers (or buy adaptive triggers and assign controls) to play the title on your smartphone or tablet.

TiMi Studio hasn't provided any confirmation regarding the introduction of controller support in the mobile variant. However, the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out, as controller support has been added to the PC version.

As of now, players should not try to use any third-party apps to play the mobile version using controllers, as that may lead to their accounts getting banned.

Also read: Delta Force Mobile download size: How big is the game?

Is controller support available on Delta Force?

Delta Force controller settings (Image via TiMi Studio)

As mentioned earlier, controller support has been recently added to the game's PC version following the global launch. While you can select among different input styles — Standard, Dynamic, and Linear — many controller settings cannot be properly accessed. Hence, it seems that the support is still in its early stages, and the developers are working on making the experience more seamless for PC users.

However, you can set your key bindings for basic movement and combat. This enables PC users to have a similar FPS gaming experience to their console and mobile counterparts.

