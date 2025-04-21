Delta Force Mobile download size: How big is the game?

Delta Force Mobile is going to launch on April 21, 2025. Hence, the mobile gaming community is eager to learn about the Delta Force Mobile download size and system requirements ahead of its launch. Furthermore, since this is a new title, people are also excited to find out what the first-person modern shooter title brings to the table.

Well, to answer the question, the Delta Force Mobile download size is 3.7 GB. This article further discusses the system requirements and other details you must know to stay ahead of your peers.

Delta Force Mobile download size, system requirements, and more

The game is available for pre-download on your device's digital storefronts. iOS users can download the game from the App Store, while it is available for Android users in the Google Play Store.

According to the designated App Store page of the title, the Delta Force Mobile download size is only 3.7 GB. However, you must have at least 10 GB of free space on your iOS device or at least 15 GB of free space on your Android device to run the game smoothly.

According to the App Store page, the game will require iOS 11 or better and iPadOS 11 or better to run the title on an iPhone and iPad, respectively. On the other hand, you will require Android 9 or better to run the game on your Android device.

The title is scheduled to go live for all regions on April 21, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 9:30 pm IST. You'll get more information about Delta Force Mobile's release dates and times across all major regions in our previous article about the title's release countdown

Other details you must know about Delta Force Mobile

According to the official website of Delta Force Mobile, the title currently offers three game modes: Warfare, Operations, and Black Hawk Down.

Currently, there are nine Operator types in the game, categorized into four classes. Each Operator has their unique abilities. These are D-Wolf and Vyron (Assault), Shepherd, Sineva, and Uluru (Engineer), Luna and Hackklaw (Recon), and Stinger and Toxik (Support). You can choose any of these roles before joining the battle..

The official website reveals six different types of firearms, however, it also confirms that more weapons will be launched in the coming days. The firearms currently available in Delta Force Mobile are the M7 Battle Rifle, the Vector SMG, the M870 Shotgun, the PKM General Machine Gun, the SR-25, and the AWM Sniper Rifle.

You can also pilot battle ships, assault vehicles, and tanks in the FPS modern shooter title. Such amazing vehicles, modern weaponry, and other aspects make Delta Force Mobile a unique title in itself.

