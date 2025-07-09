Tempest in Delta Force is the newest operator and fourth member to join the Assault class. This is the first character in TiMi Studio Group's shooter title to come from the Haavk faction. Originally called Clair Ann Byers, Tempest has some exciting new abilities that allow players to be over-aggressive with their positioning and still survive any punishment. She is debuting alongside a new special weapon, the Compound Bow, which is available to all Recon and Assault class members.
This article sheds light on how to unlock Tempest in Delta Force, her abilities, and more.
Unlocking Tempest in Delta Force
To unlock Tempest in Delta Force Season Break, you must play the new season and any of its game modes (excluding Battle Practice). This will progress the season pass, unlocking Tempest at level 15 in the free access tier. Note that you do not need to purchase the new season Break pass to access this new assault operator.
This has been the norm for a few seasons now, where the newest operators are released via the season pass' free track, while older ones from earlier seasons get a new recruitment mechanism. Here, players are required to complete two out of three challenges to recruit operators that were released in the previous season.
Nox, for example, who was unlockable via the free track of last season's pass, is now recruited with the help of a challenge list, where players are required to complete two out of three mentioned challenges.
Abilities of Tempest in Delta Force
The ultimate gadget of Tempest in Delta Force is her Emergency Evasion Device. It appears to be inspired by Attack on Titan and performs somewhat similarly. After using the ability, Tempest deploys a safety rope to secure an anchor point. Upon reactivation or getting downed, she will be rapidly taken back to the anchor point.
Her tactical gear is a Drill Charge, where she throws a small drill to bust through a hardened wall. This device electrocutes opponents on the other side through the cover and then disarms and temporarily paralyzes them.
Her movement ability is Combat Roll. Upon activation, Tempest in Delta Force can roll in any direction. Similar to Vyron, knocking down enemies decreases the cooldown of this movement ability.
Lastly, Tempest's passive ability is Auxiliary Surge Spine. This activates when she is close to bullets and explosions. The ability temporarily boosts her sprint and swimming speed.
More on Tempest and her abilities
There are a few special quirks that Tempest can use in the two distinct game modes. In Operations, she can activate her passive to revive herself once if she is downed. In Warfare, Tempest can temporarily resist damage that exceeds her normal health pool when she is being pulled back by her evasion device.
