The Delta Force Season 5 patch notes will address all the changes made to the game in the new season. The latest update, named Break, features a wealth of content, including a brand-new operator, maps, and weapons. The seasonal update also introduces a new semi-aquatic map, which brings aquatic combat to the table.

Alongside these new contents, the latest update includes several adjustments to the stats of the weapons and operators. All of the fresh changes have been listed in the Delta Force Season 5 Break patch notes.

Delta Force Season 5 Break patch notes

We're rolling out a smooth, no-downtime update for the PC version on July 9 at 02:00 (UTC+0) to kick off our awesome new season: Break!

Mobile Update Schedule:

July 9, 00:30 (UTC+0): Operations and Warfare Ranked Matches will temporarily be unavailable.

July 9, 01:59 (UTC+0): Operations access and matchmaking will be closed, along with the Market and Auction House.

July 9, 03:00 (UTC+0): Android and iOS updates go live.

Please note: If you had high-resolution resource packs downloaded before this update, they'll revert to low-resolution after it. You'll need to re-download them. This will not occur in future updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

PC Update Schedule:

July 9, 00:30 (UTC+0): Operations and Warfare Ranked Matches will temporarily be unavailable.

July 9, 01:59 (UTC+0): Operations access and matchmaking will be closed, along with Market and Auction House.

July 9, 02:00 (UTC+0): PC updates go live.

Please note: This update size is 32.7GB. To make sure everything goes smoothly, we recommend having at least 40GB of free space on your drive. If you're playing on Steam, the update package is around 52.7GB, so aim for at least 65GB of free space. If you encounter any issues after updating, try restarting the game — that usually resolves it.

Should you run into any errors during the update, restart the game once it's finished and check that your client version is up to date.

What's New in Delta Force Season 5:

New Operations map Tide Prison, Warfare map Cyclone; new Assault Operator Claire (Codename: Tempest); new Boss Raven (Tide Prison); new weapons KC-17 Assault Rifle and Compound Bow; new Black Site Collection Room system, new vehicles, new attachments and Class Gadgets, plus event modes, extensive gameplay optimizations and bug fixes.

New Operator

Operator - Claire Ann Byers (Codename: Tempest)

Claire in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

Operator Role: Assault

Assault Operator Trait - Auxiliary Surge Spine: Tempest’s auxiliary spine activates when bullets or explosions come too close, releasing electric currents that supercharge her core muscles. This temporarily boosts her sprinting speed. When not under pressure, it passively increases her swimming speed.

Auxiliary Surge Spine: Tempest’s auxiliary spine activates when bullets or explosions come too close, releasing electric currents that supercharge her core muscles. This temporarily boosts her sprinting speed. When not under pressure, it passively increases her swimming speed. Tactical Gear - Drill Charge: Tempest tosses a drill forward that can bust through tough surfaces. It then spews conductive powder and electric currents that pierce through the cover, disarming enemies and temporarily paralyzing them.

Tempest tosses a drill forward that can bust through tough surfaces. It then spews conductive powder and electric currents that pierce through the cover, disarming enemies and temporarily paralyzing them. Gadget - Combat Roll: This activates her auxiliary spine to amp up her core strength, letting her quickly roll in multiple directions. Successfully knocking down enemies reduces the gadget’s cooldown.

This activates her auxiliary spine to amp up her core strength, letting her quickly roll in multiple directions. Successfully knocking down enemies reduces the gadget’s cooldown. Gadget - Emergency Evasion Device: After Tempest pops in a gas canister, this device fires a Safety Rope to secure an Anchor Point. If she reactivates the device or receives fatal damage, she'll be yanked back to that anchor spot.

After Tempest pops in a gas canister, this device fires a Safety Rope to secure an Anchor Point. If she reactivates the device or receives fatal damage, she'll be yanked back to that anchor spot. Operations Mode: When downed, Tempest can activate her spine to discharge a defibrillation burst, reviving herself once.

When downed, Tempest can activate her spine to discharge a defibrillation burst, reviving herself once. Warfare Mode: During the rope pullback, Tempest briefly resists damage that would normally exceed her max HP.

During the rope pullback, Tempest briefly resists damage that would normally exceed her max HP. The Safety Rope will go into a suspended state if Tempest falls a certain distance.

How to Unlock: Available in the free tier of the Season Pass.

New Boss - Raven

Raven in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

"Raven was once the former Ahsarah king's most cherished and brilliant son, but he was later betrayed and ended up a prisoner..."

Raven and his guards are always on the move throughout Tide Prison. They're incredibly dangerous, so you'll need to be extremely careful when engaging them.

New Vehicles, Attachments, Class Gadgets

Jet Ski in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

Jet Ski: A light watercraft that can carry two people.

A light watercraft that can carry two people. Compound Bow Diversified Arrowheads: These can be fired using the Compound Bow and are designed to suit different combat needs.

These can be fired using the Compound Bow and are designed to suit different combat needs. Wire-Guided Missile: A portable anti-vehicle weapon for the Engineer class that can be remotely guided to hit targets.

New Action - Swimming

Diving consumes oxygen. Resurfacing restores it. If you run out, your HP will gradually drain.

You can choose between slow swimming or sprint swimming. Sprinting is faster but drains Stamina and depletes oxygen more quickly.

While on the water's surface, you can use all weapons and gadgets. Underwater, weapons can't be fired, and only certain gadgets are functional.

Weapons fired from above water can hit targets below, but bullet damage drops sharply after entering the water.

In Operations, downed players can move slowly while underwater. In Warfare, downed players will float to the surface but can’t move until revived.

In Operations, you can visit the Black Site - Diving Center to upgrade and boost your character's swimming-related abilities.

New System

Black Site Collection Room

The Black Site Collection room in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

Collection Room: Show off your top-tier loot in the Collection Room! Here, you can unlock gallery entries, admire your collected items, and upgrade the room to unlock advanced display features.

Show off your top-tier loot in the Collection Room! Here, you can unlock gallery entries, admire your collected items, and upgrade the room to unlock advanced display features. Fixed Assets: Your Black Site and Collection Room facilities will now count as fixed assets. These will be combined with your liquid assets (Stash assets and Tekniq Alloy) to calculate your Total Assets, which will be displayed on your personal homepage.

Operations

Tide Prison

Tide Prison in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

A new Operations map has been added: Tide Prison, where Hard operations will take place.

Tide Prison, where Hard operations will take place. Tide Prison is built on an isolated island. Its complex structure and eerie cells are truly chilling. Operators will play as "jailbreakers," receiving mission briefings, retrieving equipment, and launching into intense action.

Operations Mode Roulette

Operations Mode Roulette in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

Warfare

Cyclone

Cyclone in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

A new Warfare map has been added: Cyclone.

Cyclone. Get ready for an unpredictable island landing battle with incredibly realistic and brutal battlefield conditions. Amphibious landing operations will deliver a more stunning visual experience and combat!

Weather System: Dynamic weather changes are now part of the battlefield and will directly impact combat.

New Weapon

Compound Bow

Compound Bow in Delta Force Season 5 (Image via TiMi Group Studios)

Seasonal Mission Update in Delta Force Season 5

Season 4 Mission Reset: All your progress on Season 4 missions will be completely reset and cleared. Any Ultimate Safe Box Season Access from previous seasons, along with any Safe Box Trial Cards (used or not), will expire and become invalid.

Season 5 Mission Update: Season 5 kicks off with a brand-new mission line, bringing 77 new season missions for operators to challenge.

In-Game Combat & Level Improvement (Warfare) in Delta Force Season 5

Victory Unite: Added a command panel that combines multi-module functions for command and team identity management. Plus, there's a new "Call In - Urgent Deployment" ability, which can temporarily reduce how long it takes allies to deploy.

Airdrop Vehicles: The Light Tank now requires 10,000 points to call in. Airdropped vehicles also get call-in protection, and we've increased the total quantity limits for attack vehicles.

Artillery Barrage: The maximum damage has gone up from 100 to 120, and the minimum damage from 30 to 50. The maximum range radius is now 8m (up from 7m), and the full damage radius has increased from 2m to 2.5m.

Guided Missile: Maximum damage has been tweaked from 300 to 310.

Anti-Tank Mine: You can now carry up to 3 (up from 1), and you'll start with 3 ammo (up from 1). Damage has been reduced from 60 to 40.

Flamethrower: Damage is now 100/sec (up from 70/sec), and we've improved how flames penetrate targets.

In-Game Combat & Level Improvement (Operations) in Delta Force Season 5

Extraction Point Marking: Fine-tuned how conditional extraction points display when marked—now you can directly see the extraction countdown!

Enemy Soldiers: Significantly lowered the firing burst probability for Ahsarah soldiers and slightly reduced their damage. For Ahsarah Shieldbearers, their firing burst probability is down, and their burst accuracy has decreased. We've also improved the stagger performance and damage logic after a Machine Gunner's helmet is knocked off.

System Improvement (All Modes) in Delta Force Season 5

Tutorial: Added tutorials for certain operators and system gameplay mechanics.

Voice Language Settings: These options have been moved to Settings - Audio for easier access.

Loadout Screen: A new Special Weapon tab has been added to showcase the Compound Bow.

Gift System: You can now gift the Season Pass! The friend duration requirement has been adjusted to 5 days, and you can access this feature via Events - Others.

System Improvement (Warfare) in Delta Force Season 5

Warfare Missions: Added a new mission list right in matches! It now includes your Armory, Operator, and Weapon Appearance missions.

System Improvement (Operations) in Delta Force Season 5

Black Site: The screen has been redesigned and optimized. We've added a Collection Room tab, plus new Diving Center and Collection Room buildings with all their related functions.

Entry Value Adjustments: Easy: 1.5 million Tekniq Alloy. Normal: 3 million Tekniq Alloy. Hard: 6 million Tekniq Alloy

Gear Repair: Gear repair has been streamlined. The system now defaults to using unlocked higher-tier repair options. If a repair type is locked, the interface will guide you on how to unlock it.

Gear Tickets: Weapon variety and modifications have been fine-tuned for both Standard and Elite Gear Tickets.

Match Results: Optimized the display timing and layout of squadmate supply returns on the match results screen for improved clarity.

Hot Zone: Some weapon preset loadouts in the Hot Zone have been optimized.

Fixed Assets: The new Fixed Assets system is here! Your Black Site and Collection Room facilities will now count as fixed assets. These will be combined with your liquid assets (Stash assets and Tekniq Alloy) to calculate your Total Assets, which will be displayed on your personal homepage.

T&E Lab: Added one linked shelf and increased the chance of getting rare items like keycards. Overall, the profit from generated items has been boosted.

Weapon Balance and Optimization (All Modes) in Delta Force Season 5

Polar Precision: Significantly reduced recoil per weapon handling point while holding breath. Added auto-breath-hold functionality for all weapons on mobile.

SR-25 Marksman Rifle: Re-engineered the base firing stability and recoil feel. You'll notice much better recoil control during sustained fire and improved firing stability when using tactical side sights.

PSG-1 Marksman Rifle: Enhanced its horizontal firing stability and improved firing stability with tactical side sights. Its muzzle velocity has been reduced from 750 m/s to 550 m/s.

SVD Marksman Rifle: Re-engineered its base firing stability and recoil feel. You'll notice much better recoil control during sustained fire and improved firing stability when using tactical side sights.

SKS Marksman Rifle: Re-engineered its base firing stability and recoil feel, and improved firing stability with tactical side sights.

SR9 Marksman Rifle: Re-engineered its base firing stability and recoil feel, and improved firing stability with tactical side sights. Its muzzle velocity has been reduced from 750 m/s to 550 m/s.

Mini-14 Marksman Rifle: Enhanced its horizontal firing stability, improved horizontal recoil control, and improved firing stability with tactical side sights.

AKM Assault Rifle:

[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Equipping this barrel will significantly change your hip fire accuracy and how the recoil feels.

[AKM Practical Long Barrel Combo]: Equipping this barrel will drastically change the weapon's stability when firing, with slight tweaks to recoil.

Weapon Balance and Optimization (Warfare) in Delta Force Season 5

M7 Battle Rifle: Base damage increased from 25 to 26.

AKM Assault Rifle: Base chest damage increased from 26 to 34.

[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Base chest damage stays at 26, but base headshot damage increased from 49 to 52.

[AKM Practical Long Barrel Combo]: Base chest damage remains at 26, while Range and Muzzle Velocity now get a +15% boost (up from +9%).

Weapon Balance and Optimization (Operations) in Delta Force Season 5

K437 Assault Rifle: Base handling reduced from 55 to 48.

MP7 Submachine Gun: Hip fire accuracy reduced from 68 to 60; maximum firing spread increased from 4.0 to 6.0; and hip fire spread after continuous firing has been reduced.

SR-25 Marksman Rifle: Abdomen damage multiplier increased from 0.9 to 1; limb damage multiplier increased from 0.4 to 0.5.

M7 Battle Rifle: Base damage increased from 38 to 39; abdomen damage multiplier increased from 0.9 to 1.

AKM Assault Rifle: Base damage increased from 39 to 40.

[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.5.

[AKM Practical Long Barrel Combo]: Range and muzzle velocity now get a +30% boost (up from +18%), and recoil control improved from +6 to +8.

CI-19 Assault Rifle: Base range increased from 27m to 35m.

Practical Suppressor: Control increased from -2 to 2; Stability changed from -3 to 2.

PBS Russian Suppressor: Handling increased from -13 to -4; Gunshot Suppression changed from Weak to Strong.

AK Bravefire Suppressor: Handling increased from -13 to -4; Control changed from 0 to 5; Accuracy changed from 0 to -8.

Russian SMG Precision Suppressor: Handling changed from -6 to -2; Accuracy changed from 0 to 8.

M7 Practical Suppressor: Handling changed from -11 to -4; Stability changed from 0 to 2; Gunshot Suppression changed from Weak to Strong.

Whisper Tactical Suppressor: Accuracy changed from 0 to -4; Handling changed from -5 to -6; Control changed from 5 to 6; Stability changed from -4 to 6.

SMG Echo Suppressor: Control changed from 7 to 5; Handling changed from -10 to -4; Stability changed from -3 to 4; Accuracy changed from 0 to -8.

Advanced Multi-Caliber Suppressor: Now includes horizontal recoil control and horizontal stability effects. Control changed from 0 to 7; Handling changed from 0 to -4; Stability changed from -3 to 4; Accuracy changed from 0 to -8; Gunshot Suppression changed from Weak to Strong.

Operator Balance Adjustments in Delta Force Season 5

Operator - D-wolf

We've noticed that players have really optimized precise throwing spots for blasters. To give targets more warning and time to dodge, we're increasing the sound propagation distance of blaster firing.

Duo Modes:

Triple Blaster firing sound propagation distance: 50m → 100m.

Operator - Vyron

Vyron's high mobility and high-skill ability combo have led to performance data far exceeding other operators across all Operations maps. After observing for two seasons, we've decided to make minor numerical balance adjustments that won't impact his core gameplay loop. We’ll continue monitoring his performance.

Operations:

Dynamic Propulsion: Cooldown: 15s → 25s.

QLL32 Crouching Tiger: Cooldown: 70s → 90s.

Dynamic Auxiliary System: The cooldown timer for the Dynamic Auxiliary System will now be displayed.

Operator - Nox

Since his debut, Nox has shown new combat approaches in certain advantageous situations. However, his overall strength still lags a bit compared to other Assault operators. So, we're hoping to slightly boost his movement speed bonus when he activates tactical gear, letting him execute flanking tactics more quickly.

Compared to other Assault operators, Nox's combat options in Warfare are limited. We've given Nox more gadgets to use in combat and will continue to monitor and optimize his performance in Warfare in upcoming versions.

All Modes:

Silent Assault: Movement speed bonus: 10% → 15%.

Warfare:

Whirlwind Disc: Maximum capacity increased from 1 to 2; initial ammo increased from 1 to 2.

Tactical Flashbang: Initial ammo increased from 1 to 2.

Silent Assault: Kill score changed from 60 to 100.

Operator - Toxik

After our last balance tweaks, Toxik has definitely climbed the operator strength ranks, encouraging more players to try him out in their team setups. We’re now looking to further enhance his offensive impact and overall feel, while also giving his Support role a healthy bump.

All Modes:

Swarm Drone: We've added sound effects for enemies getting hit and increased the audio range for removing Flux UAVs. We also slightly increased the vertical flight range of Flux swarms, making them easier to hit targets on uneven terrain.

Blinding Gas: Significantly reduced how much it bounces on the ground, so it takes effect quickly right where it lands.

Operations:

Adrenaline: When Adrenaline is activated, Toxik and his squadmates will also temporarily become immune to movement speed and ADS speed penalties from gear.

Warfare:

Adrenaline: When Adrenaline is activated, Toxik and his squadmates will also get a 10% movement speed bonus.

Swarm Drone: Maximum HP reduction effect: 20 → 40.

Operator - Shepherd

Over the past two seasons, more and more Operators have discovered Shepherd's dominant position in defensive and underdog combat scenarios. However, getting knocked out by a Sonic Trap can be incredibly frustrating. To address this, we plan to slightly increase the audio range of Sonic Trap sound effects, giving players clearer warning cues to help them identify and counter the trap.

All Modes:

Sonic Trap: Maximum sound propagation range: 7m → 8m, making it easier to clearly identify. We also slightly increased the audio range of the trap placement sound effects.

Operator - Uluru

In our previous balance adjustments, we found that sustained damage gadgets with a 5-meter radius work better with our maps. Therefore, in this update, we're also increasing the damage range radius of incendiary grenades to 5 meters.

All Modes:

Composite Incendiary: Burn radius 4m → 5m.

Operator - Sineva

Operations:

Grapple Gun: When the grappling gun pulls back dying operators or crates, you can now carry them mid-air during the return.

Bug Fixes in Delta Force Season 5

Adjusted AMD FSR 3 integration; we've temporarily rolled back to FSR 2 until completion, meaning it only supports upscaling technology for now.

Fixed an issue where swipe acceleration mode would occasionally fail to activate on mobile devices.

Fixed unbalanced positions on some maps.

This is the complete patch notes for Delta Force Season 5 Break.

