How to unlock the Compound Bow in Delta Force

The Compound Bow in Delta Force is a brand-new special weapon that arrived with the release of Season 5: Break in TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter. This weapon is made available to a lot of characters across a couple of different classes. Alongside this weapon, Season Break also introduced a new assault unit, new maps, and more.

This article will go over the new Compound Bow in Delta Force, how players may unlock it, and more.

Unlocking the Compound Bow in Delta Force

In Delta Force Season Break, TiMi Studio Group introduced this special weapon, made with strong material, which deals high damage while being very accurate. Players may also equip various types of ammunition in the form of arrowheads to achieve various effects.

Unlock the new weapon from the Season Event tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | TiMi Studio Group)

This weapon can be unlocked from a special tab, which is mentioned below:

Boot the game and head to the desired game mode (Operations or Warfare).

Press F7 or click on the Events tab found at the bottom of the waiting lobby.

tab found at the bottom of the waiting lobby. Head to the Seasons tab.

tab. Scroll down to find the Compound Bow in Delta Force.

Challenges required to unlock the Compound Bow in Warfare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | TiMi Studio Group)

There are two separate sets of challenges that players need to complete to obtain the weapon unlock points. After acquiring 100 said points, the brand-new special weapon can be obtained.

The weapon unlock point challenges for Warfare mode are as follows:

Earn a total of 10,000 score in Warfare ( 40 points )

score in Warfare ( ) Earn a total of 30,000 score in Warfare ( 40 points )

score in Warfare ( ) Earn a total of 60,000 score in Warfare (20 points)

For the Operations game mode, unlocking the weapon manufacturing permission requires a similar process that requires weapon exchange points.

The challenges for the Operations mode are as follows:

Extract a total of 300,000 Tekniq alloys ( 40 points )

Tekniq alloys ( ) Extract a total of 1,000,000 Tekniq alloys ( 40 points )

Tekniq alloys ( ) Extract a total of 3,000,000 Tekniq alloys (20 points)

Challenges required to unlock the Compound Bow in Operations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | TiMi Studio Group)

After reaching 100 weapon exchange points, players can unlock the manufacturing process for the Compound Bow in Delta Force, which requires the following items:

1x Camera

1x Rechargeable Battery Pack

1x Paint Brush

1x Matches

These items can be found across various Operation maps like Layali Grove and Zero Dam. Players may also acquire these items from the Auction House using Tekniq Alloys.

More on the Compound Bow

The Compound Bow in Delta Force is available to all Assault class as well as Recon class units. This bow is also capable of equipping various attachments like String, Grip Piece, Bow Limb, Bow Sight, Arrow Rest, and Stabilizer. This ranged weapon features high base damage with a long effective range and exceptional handling.

